Fox anchor Lindy Thackston, 40, was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in May 2020 and the cancer spread to one of her lungs this past September. Most recently, she shared that she’s waiting on blood test results that will reveal if her cancer is still present and whether or not she’ll need more treatment after recently having a part of her left lung removed. She’s also seeking a second opinion at the Mayo Clinic’s Florida location.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO