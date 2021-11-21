ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP uses huge first half to defeat Northern Arizona, 72-62

By Colin Deaver
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP used a huge second quarter surge to build a 20-point halftime lead en route to a 72-62 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

The Miners were led by Katia Gallegos, who scored 19 points while corralling seven rebounds and dishing out five assists. Three other Miners – Avery Crouse, Destiny Thurman and Teal Battle – also scored in double figures for UTEP, which improved to 4-0 on the young 2021-22 season.

UTEP shot nearly 50% from the floor in the first half, holding the Lumberjacks to 37% shooting before the break. Emily Rodabaugh led NAU with 15 points.

The Miners are now off until Nov. 26, when they travel to Las Vegas, Nev., for the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout. UTEP will play Seattle University on Nov. 26, then Kansas on Nov. 27.

KTSM

Miners tame the Tigers to move to 3-1 on the season, 73-64

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTSM) – Souley Boum poured in a season-best 29 points, Jamal Bieniemy added 18 points, and Alfred Hollins chipped in with 12 points off the bench, as UTEP raced past Pacific 73-64 in a road win on Friday night. The Miners trailed by eight midway through the first half before a 16-0 run helped […]
BASKETBALL
KTSM

New Mexico State starts fast, but falls to Kentucky, 56-16

LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) — Will Levis’ final home game this season was much like his September debut: lots of yardage and explosive plays that more than offset his miscues. Levis overcame an early fumble and an interception to throw for four touchdowns and a career-high 419 yards as Kentucky cruised past New Mexico State 56-16 […]
KENTUCKY STATE
KTSM

NMSU beat down by Utah State in first loss of the season, 85-58

CONWAY, SC (KTSM) — What a difference 24 hours makes. On Thursday, New Mexico State put together a pretty dominant performance in a double-digit win over Davidson, a Top 80 KenPom team at the time. Fast forward to Friday, and the Aggies find themselves searching for answers after getting beat down by Utah State, 85-58, in […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTSM

KTSM

