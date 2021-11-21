UTEP uses huge first half to defeat Northern Arizona, 72-62

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP used a huge second quarter surge to build a 20-point halftime lead en route to a 72-62 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

The Miners were led by Katia Gallegos, who scored 19 points while corralling seven rebounds and dishing out five assists. Three other Miners – Avery Crouse, Destiny Thurman and Teal Battle – also scored in double figures for UTEP, which improved to 4-0 on the young 2021-22 season.

UTEP shot nearly 50% from the floor in the first half, holding the Lumberjacks to 37% shooting before the break. Emily Rodabaugh led NAU with 15 points.

The Miners are now off until Nov. 26, when they travel to Las Vegas, Nev., for the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout. UTEP will play Seattle University on Nov. 26, then Kansas on Nov. 27.

