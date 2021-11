I visit the Alamo City alot. I have family there that I get to visit often #1 and because obviously there is far more to do there #2. I love the city, I love the atmosphere, it's big but to me has a small town feel. Weird but true. One of the restaurants we frequent, as a mother of 3, is one called Chicken n Pickle. We were there just a couple of weekends ago! We need one of these here in the 432...

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO