Things don't often go well for the Dallas Cowboys when Tyron Smith is sidelined with injury. Such was the case in Week 9, when they were obliterated by the Denver Broncos and swing tackle Terence Steele -- who was mostly playing well at the right edge in the absence of La'el Collins -- played his worst game of the season when moved to the left side of the offensive line. Steele improved his play in Week 10, with help from running back Ezekiel Elliott and Cowboys tight ends, helping Dak Prescott stay clean enough to hang 43 points on the Atlanta Falcons, but make no mistake about it: there's only one Tyron Smith.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO