GE, Toshiba, J&J: Reorganizing Is Not Transformation

Ericsson stock (NASDAQ: ERIC) is down 12% in just one month (21 trading days), completely underperforming the S&P 500 which was up just a little over 3%. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned -6.5% and -8.3%, respectively, thus having underperformed the market on both occasions. Ericsson, a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company, reported a drop in sales in its recent Q3 2021 earnings in October, with revenue dropping to $6.27 billion from $6.4 billion in Q3 ’20. However, gross margins (43.1% to 44%) and operating margins (15% to 15.7%) saw an improvement, leading to a rise in EPS from $0.18 to $0.19 over this period. Additionally, this week, Ericsson agreed to acquire Vonage, a cloud-based telecom company, for $21 per share in cash, in a deal valued at close to $6.2 billion. Vonage’s board unanimously approved the deal, and this acquisition would enable Ericsson to build on its global expansion in wireless enterprise.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO