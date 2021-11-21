ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GE, Toshiba, J&J: Reorganizing Is Not Transformation

By Bill Fischer
 3 days ago
Serious transformation is not for the faint-hearted, and, so, it isn’t every week that an iconic firm announces such an initiative. The week before this past week, three such organizations, GE, Toshiba and Johnson and Johnson (J&J) each indicated they were moving forward with serious restructuring, if not transformation. The Financial...

Related
MarketRealist

GE, JNJ, Toshiba Breakup: Is Big Tech Next?

Bigger isn’t always better. At least that’s the message General Electric (GE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Toshiba delivered when they announced their breakups. Will Big Tech companies be next to join the breakup trend?. Article continues below advertisement. Some companies split up because they want to, while many are...
BUSINESS
Wharton

The Breakup of GE and J&J: The End of the Conglomerate?

Wharton’s Emilie Feldman talks with Wharton Business Daily on SiriusXM about the breakup of General Electric and Johnson & Johnson. Breaking up isn’t hard to do in a bullish market. General Electric’s announcement last week that it will split into three separate companies was quickly followed by similar news from...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Why GE and J&J may not be the only iconic companies about to break up

GE's breakup plan was not a surprise and comes in response to a failed conglomerate model. Johnson & Johnson, though in a pharmaceutical sector where spinoffs are common, may say more about a market in which iconic large-cap value companies see the valuation benefits of breaking up. A hot market...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Toshiba splits into three standalone companies as part of new strategic reorganization

Captor Sheba has this month announced that its company will be splitting into three separate stand-alone companies as part of a new strategic reorganization plan. The three new companies will take the form of Infrastructure Service Co., consisting of Toshiba’s Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Digital Solutions and Battery businesses; Device Co., comprising Toshiba’s Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions business; and Toshiba, holding its shares in Kioxia Holdings Corporation (KHC) and Toshiba Tec Corporation (TOKYO: 6588). Satoshi Tsunakawa, Interim Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Toshiba explains more about the restructuring.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Drucker
wraltechwire.com

Toshiba, which has big Triangle presence, is reorganizing

Embattled Japanese technology conglomerate Toshiba said Friday it is restructuring to improve its competitiveness, spinning off its energy infrastructure and computer devices businesses. The energy infrastructure spinoff will include Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp.’s nuclear power operations, including the decommissioning efforts at the nuclear plant in Fukushima that suffered meltdowns after an...
BUSINESS
rdworldonline.com

Ford and GM to develop their own chips, in this week’s R&D Power Index

The R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending November 19, 2021, closed at 5,676.92 for the 25 companies in the RDWI. The Index was down -0.30% (or -17.12 basis points) from the week ending November 12, 2021. The stock of nine RDWI members gained value from 0.17% (Alphabet/Google) to 7.04% (Apple). The stock of 16 RDWI members lost value from -0.28% (Sanofi SA) to -15.87% (Alibaba).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toshiba#Divestitures#Infrastructure#Ge#The Financial Times#General Electric Ge
bloombergtax.com

GE, J&J Spinoff Work Begins for ‘Bevy’ of Outside Lawyers (1)

‘It’s a little bit like surgically separating conjoined twins’. have nearly three dozen outside lawyers already tackling the mountains of legal work necessary for the breakup of their companies. Tasks involving disclosures, tax avoidance, contracts, liabilities, intellectual property, and executive compensation—among other things—are enough to overwhelm even the most robust...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ericsson to buy U.S. cloud company Vonage in $6.2 billion cash deal

Ericsson has agreed to buy U.S.-based global cloud-communications provider Vonage for $21 a share, with an enterprise value of $6.2 billion, the companies announced on Monday. The deal has been unanimously approved by Vonage's board of directors, and will build on Ericsson's aims to expand globally in wireless enterprise, "offering existing customers an increased share of a market valued at $700 billion by 2030," the Swedish telecoms-equipment maker said. The cloud-based Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) has over 120,000 customers and more than one million registered developers globally. Ericsson said the transaction would be earnings and free cashflow accretive before mergers & acquisitions from 2024 onwards. Vonage closed Friday at $16.37 per share. Ericsson shares fell 3.4% in Europe.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

J&J reshuffles house of iconic brands

Johnson & Johnson intends to spin off its consumer health portfolio into a standalone company, the firm said Friday, a move which will reshuffle one of marketing’s most iconic houses of brands. As a result, prescription and over-the-counter medicines will no longer branch off the same family tree within the...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

For J&J, Resistance to a Breakup Proved Futile

Now it’s Johnson & Johnson’s turn to break itself up. The $435 billion U.S. pharmaceutical behemoth is to carve out its consumer-health arm, leaving behind a more focused drug-discovery and medical-devices business. The idea of spinning off the company behind Listerine mouthwash and Band Aids has been in the air for some time — because it makes eminent sense.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

Pfizer Says Employee Stole Files With Covid Vaccine Secrets (3)

Pfizer Inc. is alleging a “soon-to-be-former employee” misappropriated thousands of files, including documents with trade secrets related to its Covid-19 vaccine, in a California federal court lawsuit. Chun Xiao (Sherry) Li allegedly uploaded more than 12,000 files including “scores” of documents with confidential information to a Google Drive account, Pfizer...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Forbes

After A Rare 12% Drop Last Month, Is Ericsson Stock Set To Bounce?

Ericsson stock (NASDAQ: ERIC) is down 12% in just one month (21 trading days), completely underperforming the S&P 500 which was up just a little over 3%. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned -6.5% and -8.3%, respectively, thus having underperformed the market on both occasions. Ericsson, a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company, reported a drop in sales in its recent Q3 2021 earnings in October, with revenue dropping to $6.27 billion from $6.4 billion in Q3 ’20. However, gross margins (43.1% to 44%) and operating margins (15% to 15.7%) saw an improvement, leading to a rise in EPS from $0.18 to $0.19 over this period. Additionally, this week, Ericsson agreed to acquire Vonage, a cloud-based telecom company, for $21 per share in cash, in a deal valued at close to $6.2 billion. Vonage’s board unanimously approved the deal, and this acquisition would enable Ericsson to build on its global expansion in wireless enterprise.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Gilead Sciences Debt

Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) fell by 1.76% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Gilead Sciences has. According to the Gilead Sciences's most recent balance sheet as reported on November 3, 2021, total debt is at $27.69 billion, with $25.18 billion in long-term debt and $2.51 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $4.36 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $23.32 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

What’s Next For L’Oreal Stock After A 6% Rise Last Month?

L’Oreal stock (OTCMKTS: LRLCY) is up almost 6% in just one month (21 trading days), outperforming the S&P 500 which was up just a little over 3%. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, the stock has returned -0.6% and 0.4%, roughly in line with the market on both occasions. L’Oreal reported Q3 ’21 sales at $9.01 billion, up from $7.93 billion in Q3 ’20, seeing a YoY growth of around 13%. Sales for the first nine months of FY ’21 stand at $26.13 billion, up from $22.67 billion for the first nine months of FY ’20. L’Oreal has benefited from the fact that hair and skin care demand has sustained its growth, while makeup and fragrance demand has risen with people stepping out more often. The company expected this demand growth to continue, leading to a strong full-year 2021 performance.
STOCKS
Forbes

Forbes

