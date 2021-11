Santa Fe Public Schools announced Thursday that all school learning would be remote Tuesday “to reduce the spread of COVID.” What is the scientific basis for this decision? Why are no supermarkets, cafes, restaurants or shops doing the same thing? How can such a decision be made in such an abrupt fashion? Thousands of parents are being required to adjust their schedule to cope with this arbitrary move, a move that will have a minimal effect on the infection rate. This is a deeply shameful decision and should be condemned.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO