No. 9 Oklahoma State 23, Texas Tech 0

 3 days ago

OKST_FG T.Brown 24, 10:02. OKST_FG T.Brown 33, 10:19. OKST_J.Richardson 14 pass from Sanders (T.Brown kick), :26. OKST_FG T.Brown 19, 9:49. OKST_Sanders 9 run (T.Brown kick), 14:26. A_53,169. ___....

The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Michigan Fans Loving What Cade McNamara Said About Ohio State

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is endearing himself to the Big Blue faithful with his latest statement. When asked about the Wolverines big game against Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan’s QB confidently responded. “Games like next week are the reason you come to Michigan,” the junior said. Both teams go into...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Adrian Martinez News

Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Adrian Martinez for this weekend’s season finale against Iowa. Martinez played through a shoulder injury in Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin, but head coach Scott Frost said he won’t be able to go against the Hawkeyes. As a result, his season is over. There’s a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Rookie Reportedly Out For The Season

The Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, but reportedly lost a key part of their defense in the process. According to a Monday afternoon report from Michael Gehlken, Cowboys rookie linebacker Jabril Cox suffered a season-ending injury. Cox, a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of LSU,...
NFL
KROC News

Star Minnesota Running Back Makes Big Announcement About 2022 Season

It was big news for the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program just days before the Gophers battle the Wisconsin Badgers for Paul Bunyan's Axe. Ever since the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher lost star running back Mohamed Ibrahim to an injury during the first game of the season, it has been a running back by committee. Trey Potts, Bucky Irving, Bryce Williams, Ky Thomas have all shared a heavy workload for the run-first Gophers.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Honest Admission About Florida Job Opening

With the firing of Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen earlier this week, yet another big-time college football job has opened its doors for some new candidates. Among the rumored names swirling around the vacant opportunity in Gainesville is Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops. But when asked about the possibility of his return to the sideline, the retired coach gave a clear answer.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS

