ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Plugging abandoned wells is good policy

By Matthew Gonzales
Santafe New Mexican.com
 3 days ago

Teaching our children the difference between right and wrong is always easiest when we lead by example. Our kids will mimic good behavior, and it eventually becomes second nature to them. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve witnessed the same thing with how we approach environmental stewardship and the way...

www.santafenewmexican.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Why the oil industry's pivot to carbon capture and storage – while it keeps on drilling – isn't a climate change solution

After decades of sowing doubt about climate change and its causes, the fossil fuel industry is now shifting to a new strategy: presenting itself as the source of solutions. This repositioning includes rebranding itself as a “carbon management industry.” This strategic pivot was on display at the Glasgow climate summit and at a Congressional hearing in October 2021, where CEOs of four major oil companies talked about a “lower-carbon future.” That future, in their view, would be powered by the fuels they supply and technologies they could deploy to remove the planet-warming carbon dioxide their products emit – provided they...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

More oil now, less oil later: Biden’s tricky message on energy

President Biden, speaking at a global climate summit three weeks ago, called the planet’s warming a “threat to human existence as we know it,” urging the world’s nations to slash the use of fossil fuels and adding, “Action and solidarity, that’s what’s required.”. But facing soaring energy prices at home,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
batonrougenews.net

Big Oil is finally exercising restraint and Biden is pissed

This week, the Najah's Desert Oasis gas station in southeastern California put up a sign of the times. It read: $6.39 for regular. This remote gas pump isn't your average fuelling station, to be sure, and even at the best of times, it has the highest gas prices in the country. But breaking the $6 mark is a monumental occasion, even for Najah's. In California as a whole, the average gas prices are a painful and record-breaking $4.68 per gallon, and the nationwide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.41 - a whopping $1.29 more than just a year ago. Indeed, inflation rates across the country are at a 31-year high, and Americans are really feeling the squeeze, and many are casting about who to blame for the hardship.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Santafe New Mexican.com

Development can't overwhelm traditional communities

Cow Creek is a valuable source of water for the Pecos River valley and the people who live in the traditional community of Pecos. Ralph Vigil got it right in his letter to the editor (“Consider water impact of Cow Creek development,” Nov. 14). Water, the most precious resource we have in New Mexico, must not be traded away for upstream development. Polluted water could well destroy the historic village of Pecos, affecting its acequias, its wildlife, its farmers and the entire ecosystem.
PECOS, NM
kunc.org

Plugging up the problem of Colorado's orphan wells

How much money should oil and gas producers be required to set aside for cleaning up retired well sites? That question will be front and center at the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission this winter as the agency crafts rules governing financial assurances from the oil and gas industry.
COLORADO STATE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pa. DEP to study raising oil and gas well plugging bonds

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will formally study petitions seeking to require oil and gas well owners to set aside the full cost of plugging their wells, after a board approved the review Tuesday. Environmental groups introduced the petitions to try to push the state to significantly raise bond...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
heraldstandard.com

Abandoned gas wells creating legacy of challenges, concerns

The state Department of Environmental Protection lists about 8,700 abandoned or orphaned natural gas wells on its database. That figure, however, is likely a tiny fraction of the true number of these potential hazards that exist statewide. Hundreds of thousands of wells have been drilled in Pennsylvania since 1859, when...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Heinrich
Santafe New Mexican.com

Cut taxes yes, but reform the system, too

Cutting taxes during an election year has to be one of the more popular decisions a politician can make — and in 2022, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants the Legislature to decrease New Mexico’s gross receipts tax rate. It’s a move the governor claims will save New Mexicans some $145...
SANTA FE, NM
Santafe New Mexican.com

If not Avangrid, then who?

If you have been paying attention to the changes in our environment, both locally and globally over the past decades, and the increasingly accelerating trends of significant environmental disruption to our planet, then you understand the need for bold action and the unique opportunity we have in New Mexico with Avangrid’s interest in investing in our state.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Stewardship#Oil And Gas#Infrastructure#Americans
Brookings Institution

States can improve housing well-being through thoughtfully designed policies

Rising housing costs have become an increasingly salient political issue for state-level elected officials across the United States. Local governments have traditionally exerted the most direct control over land use and housing production, yet political and fiscal incentives align to pressure local officials into restricting new development, especially of moderately priced homes. However, state governments are increasingly feeling the pinch of poorly functioning housing markets in several ways. Inadequate supply, especially in near job centers and transportation infrastructure, makes it harder for companies to recruit and retain workers. Most new housing is developed on the urban fringe in car-dependent locations, leading to higher traffic volumes and more greenhouse gas emissions. Exclusionary zoning by affluent, high-opportunity communities restricts economic mobility and exacerbates racial and economic segregation. In short, the economic, social, and environmental costs of poorly functioning housing markets spill over beyond local boundaries to affect entire regions and states. State-level action has the potential to improve these outcomes.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
bloomberglaw.com

Biggest-Ever Carbon Capture Project Facing Midwest Opposition

What’s touted as the world’s largest carbon capture and sequestration project is facing headwinds from farmers and environmentalists even as. and New York financiers are investing in the $4.5 billion endeavor. The Midwest Carbon Express is a privately financed, 2,000 mile-long pipeline network. It will collect carbon dioxide emissions at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy