How Democrats and Republicans feel about religious exemptions to vaccine mandates

By Kelsey Dallas
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Political partisanship has complicated the country’s response to COVID-19 from the beginning, so it should come as no surprise that Democrats and Republicans have different views on one of this fall’s most contentious pandemic-related debates. New research from the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty shows that members of the...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 60

Fernando Santiago
3d ago

it doesn't matter what anyone thinks. It's a law protect by the constitution. Nothing to discuss, just respect the law

Reply(5)
19
Ronnie Cheery
2d ago

who cares what they think, it's the people's choice to be Vaccinated are UNVACCINATED, to mandate a vaccine is against the people's rights.

Reply
7
Berzerker_Raider
2d ago

my choice. not yours. second verse is the same as the first, try to jab me with the wuflu jabstew and I'll put ya in a hearse.

Reply
3
bloomberglaw.com

Covid Shot Religious Exemption Template Provided to Employers

The EEOC published a sample form that employers can use for religious accommodation requests from workers, which have risen as Covid-19 vaccine mandates proliferate in the workplace. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s template is the same one the agency uses for its own employees, and was part of a Thursday...
Vox

The Supreme Court finally decides the religious right asked for too much

The Supreme Court handed down a brief order Friday evening — it is literally just one sentence long — denying relief to a group of Maine health care workers who object to the Covid-19 vaccine on religious grounds. This means that nearly all workers in health care facilities licensed by the state must be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs.
Daily Mail

All FIFTY Senate Republicans launch bid to strike down Biden's sweeping vaccine mandate on private companies with official Congressional challenge to the executive branch

All fifty Senate Republicans are launching a formal challenge to President Biden's vaccine requirement for private businesses, as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) order is being challenged in court. Indiana Sen. Mike Braun leads his 49 GOP colleagues in filing a resolution of disapproval against Biden's order that...
The Independent

Joe Biden under pressure to ban unvaccinated people from domestic flights

Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to enforce vaccination mandates for air travel ahead of the holiday season, to prevent a surge of Covid-19 cases in winter.More than 68 per cent of those eligible in the US have received one vaccine shot, while 58.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.In a letter to the president on 11 November, 36 Democratic lawmakers asked the president to mandate proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test report before boarding flights. The mandate was a “necessary and long overdue step toward ensuring all Americans feel safe and confident while traveling”, they said.The Democrats...
Olympian

Religious exemptions to COVID vaccine: what counts, what doesn’t and how it works

Kimberlee Loisel said she doesn’t think God wants her to get a COVID-19 vaccine. “I do believe that it’s not right for me to put this in my body,” she told The Sun Herald last week at a protest against the federal COVID-19 vaccine requirement. “I’ve prayed about it, and this is not something that God wants me to do.”
highlandernews.org

The religious exemption for the COVID vaccine is nothing more than a dangerous loophole

When the UC system announced that in-person classes would be offered only if students got vaccinated, there were exemption options that followed. These included accommodations for those who have medical reason not to take the vaccine, or those who have a religious opposition to it. The former has obvious reason to exist; some immunocompromised people may not be able to take it due to an allergy to an ingredient in the vaccine. The latter, however, is a loophole for anti-vaccine individuals to not take the COVID vaccination. All major religions have endorsed the taking of the vaccine to their followers, from the Pope to the Chief Rabbinate of Israel to the leaders of Hinduism. However, some sects and individuals are refusing to do what will help the safety of others, and the UC system should close the religious loophole to keep people from putting the rest of the population at risk.
fox8tv.com

Massive Backlash to Vaccine Mandate

26 States are now Suing after the Biden Administration announced a deadline for the most aggressive Vaccine Mandate of the Pandemic so far. The Mandate applies to any private businesses with 100 or more Employees. We have more on the story. Growing Backlash to new Federal Vaccine requirements setting up...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Religious vaccination exemption ends for health care workers in New York

Monday is the deadline for health care workers in New York to be vaccinated or lose their jobs. That includes those who once had religious exemptions. A state mandate called on workers to get their first vaccine dose by November 22. The state sent a letter to health systems last week notifying them of Monday's deadline. Anyone who does not comply with the mandate could face termination. Valid medical exemptions are still allowed.
