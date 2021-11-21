How Democrats and Republicans feel about religious exemptions to vaccine mandates

When the UC system announced that in-person classes would be offered only if students got vaccinated, there were exemption options that followed. These included accommodations for those who have medical reason not to take the vaccine, or those who have a religious opposition to it. The former has obvious reason to exist; some immunocompromised people may not be able to take it due to an allergy to an ingredient in the vaccine. The latter, however, is a loophole for anti-vaccine individuals to not take the COVID vaccination. All major religions have endorsed the taking of the vaccine to their followers, from the Pope to the Chief Rabbinate of Israel to the leaders of Hinduism. However, some sects and individuals are refusing to do what will help the safety of others, and the UC system should close the religious loophole to keep people from putting the rest of the population at risk.

