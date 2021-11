Health officials urge flu vaccinations as cold season approaches

Shorter days and cooler temperatures are tell-tale signs that autumn has arrived. Unfortunately, another sign of the season is the beginning of increased flu activity. Flu season can last from autumn to as late as May, peaking between December and February. According to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), last year’s flu cases were historically low. Thanks mainly to the widespread safety measures to combat another widely-circulating respiratory illness, COVID-19, including school closures, mask-wearing, and social distancing. With less common practice of those measures over the past several months, we could see an uptick in flu cases similar to prior years’ levels. That potential, along with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic – makes it even more critical that we each do what we can to minimize our risk, protect our health, and protect the health of those around us.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO