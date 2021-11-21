ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health officials urge flu vaccinations as cold season approaches

KGW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts expect when flu season hits, there...

www.kgw.com

KOMO News

Local health officials urge families to get kids flu shots after sharp decline

Local health officials are urging families to have their kids vaccinated against the flu after a sharp decline in childhood flu vaccine rates this year. The Washington Department of Health said pediatric flu vaccinations are down about 25 percent from this time last year. Health officials said last year's flu activity was very low, meaning fewer people have natural immunity due to the lack of exposure.
SCIENCE
WBAY Green Bay

State health officials warn of rising flu cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - State health officials are predicting a much more active flu season this year and encouraging everyone to get a flu shot. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is seeing a rise in flu cases. “That corresponds to what we’re seeing nationwide as well. There are unfortunately a lot of states that have had major outbreaks of influenza already, mainly in the universities and the colleges, so that will tell us that there will definitely be some kind of influenza season this year compared to last year, which again was pretty much non-existent,” said Tom Haupt, the DHS influenza surveillance coordinator.
MADISON, WI
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: We should wear masks to prevent bad cold and flu seasons

The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 resulted in isolation, social distancing, online classes and no events with crowds in big venues. During 2021, we have returned to a relatively normal life. College classes are in person again. Many artists went on tours this year and sporting events are open to full capacity. People are able to interact with each other once more.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis Infectious Disease Expert Urges Vaccinations To Prevent Winter Surge Amid Concurrent Flu Season

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Woodland held its first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11. Parents like Bliecek Villegas lined up with kids in tow. “It is very important. We want to keep them safe,” she said. Health experts are calling the new clinics critical. We talked with Dr. Dean Blumberg over Zoom. He’s a pediatric infectious disease expert with UC Davis Health who’s reminding people it’s also currently flu season. “We know, as an individual concern, it’s something to be worried about because we know people who have COVID and influenza are more likely to end up in the ICU and intubated on a...
WOODLAND, CA
stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis health officials worry vaccine misinformation is leading some to skip flu shots

St. Louis-area health officials are worried that people who don’t trust the COVID-19 vaccine are becoming hesitant to get other immunizations. Clinical trials have proven the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and largely effective at preventing serious illness and death. But health workers are concerned that conspiracy theories about how scientists developed the vaccine, along with mistrust of public health agencies, could be leading some people to avoid other immunizations, such as the yearly flu shot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse health officials urge people to get the flu shot amidst concerns of a ‘twindemic’

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Health officials are urging people to get a flu shot as the number of influenza cases rise this year. In the 2019-2020 flu season, 36,000 cases of the flu and 20 deaths were recorded in Wisconsin. Many health officials are concerned about the impact the flu could have on the public and hospitals when combined with...
LA CROSSE, WI
cbia.com

CDC Issues Updated Guidance As Flu Season Approaches

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding employers about promoting flu vaccines in the workplace this year. Although the 2020-2021 flu season was the lowest it has been since reporting began in 1997, the CDC highly recommends individuals get flu shots for the 2021-2022 season. CDC director...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDEZ 101.9 FM

State Officials See Signs of Emerging Flu Season

MADISON, WI (WTAQ) — State officials are saying there will be a flu season this year. It comes after a year in which there really wasn’t a flu season in Wisconsin. “We had a grand total of 100 cases last year compared to 36,000 a year before,” said Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Tom Haupt. “At this particular point in time, we have 27 confirmed cases of influenza in Wisconsin, compared to seven at this time last year.”
MADISON, WI
easttexasradio.com

Your Health Means Everything – Protect It By Getting Vaccinated For Flu Season

Shorter days and cooler temperatures are tell-tale signs that autumn has arrived. Unfortunately, another sign of the season is the beginning of increased flu activity. Flu season can last from autumn to as late as May, peaking between December and February. According to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), last year’s flu cases were historically low. Thanks mainly to the widespread safety measures to combat another widely-circulating respiratory illness, COVID-19, including school closures, mask-wearing, and social distancing. With less common practice of those measures over the past several months, we could see an uptick in flu cases similar to prior years’ levels. That potential, along with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic – makes it even more critical that we each do what we can to minimize our risk, protect our health, and protect the health of those around us.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Imperial Valley Press Online

Managing cold and flu season

As temperatures drop, the risk of illness – including cold and flu – rises. It can be easy to mistake the flu for a common cold since many of the symptoms are the same, but muscle aches, cough, fever, headaches and sore throat are some of the more common signs you may be suffering from the flu, which tends to come on quicker than a cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Michigan Advance

After flu outbreak at U of M, health officials plead with public to get vaccinated

Following a massive flu outbreak at the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus — the school reported 511 cases there in the past two weeks — state health officials are urging Michiganders to get the influenza vaccine and continue to wear face masks.  “As we head into respiratory virus season, it is important to take […] The post After flu outbreak at U of M, health officials plead with public to get vaccinated appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ANN ARBOR, MI
La Crosse Tribune

Flu cases higher this season than last year, influenza vaccination urged

Cases of influenza are rising in tandem with COVID-19 infections, leaving state health professionals concerned about a possible “twindemic.”. So far this season, statewide flu cases are four times higher than the same date in 2020. The most recent Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report was released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Nov. 6. In general, case rates are still lower than in pre-pandemic years, but hospitals are also dealing with COVID patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH

