Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 1-2; Youngstown State 1-1 The Youngstown State Penguins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies at 5 p.m. ET Friday at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Penguins have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO