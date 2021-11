Where: Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: After a road trip that has seen the Red Wings give up five goals in each of the first three games, the Winged Wheelers get a break with a date against the Coyotes. The ’Yotes are a woeful 2-13-2, though that’s after losing their first 11 games. It could be the Wings’ final visit to Glendale; the city voted not to renew the team’s lease for next season, and the franchise is seeking to move closer to its fanbase with a new stadium in the metro Phoenix arena.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO