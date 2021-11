The LSE boys seventh grade basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season by beating the California Pintos on the road Tuesday night 38-35. The Pirates outscored California in two of the four quarters and matched the Pintos with 15 points in the second period. However, after taking a 6-5 lead after one and a 21-20 advantage at the half, LSE was outscored 9-5 in the third quarter to trail California by three at 29-26. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Pirates outscored the Pintos 12-6 to win the game by three.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO