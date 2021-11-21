Thousands show up for Light Up Night to kick off the holiday season

PITTSBURGH — The Christmas trees are lit in downtown Pittsburgh to kick off the holiday season.

Thousands of people showed up for Light Up Night. The festivities kicked off on a Saturday for the first time.

This is the 60th year for the annual event that was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

It’s the quintessential start of the holiday season in Pittsburgh. For vendors like Dave Keibler, who owns Blue Ribbon Kettle Corn, just being able to be present this year is very much welcomed.

“The summer we finally got back. Last year we were shut down totally, so it’s good to be back and getting some work in,” Keibler said.

While Keibler and others worked to feed the sea of people, performers revved up the crowd with some holiday favorites.

Perhaps the most magical moment of the night, especially for the kids, is getting to see Santa, who always seems to capture﻿ the magic of the holidays.

For a list of some of the exciting events happening in Pittsburgh this holiday season, click here.