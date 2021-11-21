ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Goldblum's favourite places to visit in the USA

By Jeff Goldblum
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy new series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, has taken me all over the US, with each episode centered around something people love – like sneakers or ice cream – and unravelling this wonderful world of surprising, exciting, amusing connections around the thing and the place. I gave...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Is Jeff Goldblum the most curious man in the world?

Calling Jeff Goldblum a curious fellow doesn’t do justice to how the 69-year-old West Homestead native operates. He’s the kind of guy who “will move into your house for a week to find out what your life is all about,” says former Pittsburgh City Councilman Doug Shields. Goldblum proved that assessment correct during a Friday afternoon Zoom chat by immediately expressing his delight at being interviewed by his hometown paper and peppering the interviewer with questions about Pittsburgh and the Steelers.
NFL
Rolling Stone

The Last Word: Jeff Goldblum on Achieving ‘Self-Trustfulness’ and Making Movie Scientists Cool

Jeff Goldblum logs onto Zoom exactly the way you’d hope: First, he’s just a voice (“I’m quite honored to do this interview,” he says), then he’s awkwardly charming (“Do I see myself at all? Oh, shit. … ‘Start video'”); then he smiles, and the conversation becomes delightful. “I am in my house in Los Angeles,” he says, sitting in front of a colorful mural of commedia dell’arte harlequins. “I’ve in been that same house for about 36 years now, up in the Hollywood Hills. Where are you?” Goldblum has made a fruitful career out of being awkward and endearing. It’s what...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vulture

Jeff Goldblum, Uh, Opened Himself to Legos

Carrie Brownstein wants to know where Jeff Goldblum got his curious brain. The Sleater Kinney legend interviewed the inimitable actor (and her erstwhile Portlandia scene mate) at Vulture Fest this weekend, with a focus on the brand-new second season of his Disney+ show, The World According to Jeff Goldblum. The show follows Goldblum as he explores subjects unknown to him, which this season will include magic, fireworks, and a photo shoot with celebrity Chiweenie Tuna.
YOGA
Vulture

Jeff Goldblum Is on the Brink of Doing His Best Work

When Jeff Goldblum was a kid, if you can imagine Jeff Goldblum as a kid, he was “wildly obsessed” with becoming an actor. “Every day before I went to school, I took a shower with this glass door, and it would steam up and I’d write, ‘Please God, let me be an actor.’ And then before I left, I would wipe it off.” Jeff Goldblum recounted this and more childhood stories as a part of this year’s Vulture Festival, for his panel “Jeff Goldblum’s World.” Goldblum was interviewed by the only other person who embodies his blend of cool and weirdo — Carrie Brownstein, naturally — about music, curiosity, parenting, Robert Altman movies, and the second season of his Disney+ series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum. You can read the full transcript of his interview here, Goldblum-ian run-on sentences and all.
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

Mattiel Announce New Album, Share “Jeff Goldblum”

Atlanta-based rock-Americana duo Mattiel have announced their first album since 2019’s Satis Factory, Georgia Gothic. The album will be released March 18, 2022, via ATO Records. Mattiel also shared the video for lead Georgia Gothic single “Jeff Goldblum.”. “Jeff Goldblum” is a spunky, galactic track based on frontwoman Mattiel Brown’s...
MUSIC
Esquire

Jeff Goldblum is Absolutely Awful at Keeping Secrets

Most of us know that Jeff Goldblum, the actor with a half-shirtless statue of himself in London, is a national treasure. Did you also know that the man really can't keep a secret? Like, not at all?. In the new episode of our long-running video series, "Explain This," Goldblum opened...
CELEBRITIES
arizona.edu

Ruffing It: UArizona Researcher Talks Dogs With Actor Jeff Goldblum

Evan MacLean's research on the behavior of dogs has attracted plenty of attention – most recently from an actor perhaps best known for his work with dinosaurs, Jeff Goldblum. MacLean, assistant professor of anthropology and director of the Arizona Canine Cognition Center, is featured on the first episode of season...
TUCSON, AZ
brooklynvegan.com

Mattiel prep new album, touring around SXSW (listen to “Jeff Goldblum”)

Mattiel have announced their third album, Georgia Gothic, which will be out March 18 via ATO. Mattiel Brown and Jonah Swilley say this is their first truly collaborative album that they wrote and produced together. "It was about learning what each other wanted to accomplish on a sonic level, and then just trying different things out," says Swilley. "Everything happened backwards. Normally, you’d have friends that make a band ... with us, we started making music from the jump, and then became homies.” Once the album was finished, Mattiel handed it over to John Congleton for mixing.
ROCK MUSIC
Den of Geek

Link Tank: Jeff Goldblum Ponders The World’s Greatest Mysteries

Jeff Goldblum returns for The World According to Jeff Goldblum streaming now on Disney+! Den of Geek sat down with Jeff to discuss the show’s second season, but things got deeper!. With Sabine Wren joining the ensemble of the Ahsoka series for Disney+, more Star Wars Rebels characters could be...
TV SERIES
Comments / 0

Community Policy