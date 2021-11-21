Jeff Goldblum's favourite places to visit in the USA

When Jeff Goldblum was a kid, if you can imagine Jeff Goldblum as a kid, he was “wildly obsessed” with becoming an actor. “Every day before I went to school, I took a shower with this glass door, and it would steam up and I’d write, ‘Please God, let me be an actor.’ And then before I left, I would wipe it off.” Jeff Goldblum recounted this and more childhood stories as a part of this year’s Vulture Festival, for his panel “Jeff Goldblum’s World.” Goldblum was interviewed by the only other person who embodies his blend of cool and weirdo — Carrie Brownstein, naturally — about music, curiosity, parenting, Robert Altman movies, and the second season of his Disney+ series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum. You can read the full transcript of his interview here, Goldblum-ian run-on sentences and all.

