Santiago's stock market jumped 9.25 percent on its Monday open following far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast's lead over a leftist rival in the first round of the country's presidential election. Chile's peso also rebounded 3.5 percent to 800 to the US dollar. Fiscal conservative Kast led on almost 28 percent with nearly all votes counted from Sunday's poll, two percentage points ahead of Gabriel Boric, who represents a left-wing coalition that includes the Communist Party. The pair will face off in next month's run-off to decide who will replace the unpopular conservative Sebastian Pinera as Chile's next president.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO