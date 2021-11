James Franklin and Penn State reached a new contract deal Nov. 23, one that keeps him around the program for 10 years. The deal also brought with it a new buyout structure, among other salary details. Franklin addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since signing his new contract, He was asked if he had any goals based off the new structure, which decreases the cost of his buyout gradually over the course of his contract.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO