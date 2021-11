ARDEN HILLS, Minn. - The Bethel Royals led the MIAC championship game against No. 5 Saint John's University from the start until the literal last second when the Johnnies were able to score and kick the extra point to go ahead for the first time, 29-28, and take the MIAC championship. The No. 12/13-ranked Royals fall to 8-2 on the season with both losses by one score to the fifth-ranked Johnnies. SJU takes the MIAC's automatic bid into the NCAA playoffs while the Royals hold extremely slim hopes to gain one of the five at-large bids available. The NCAA selection show airs at NCAA.com at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

10 DAYS AGO