Golf

Saturday's golf: Gooch takes 3-shot lead at Sea Island and goes for 1st win

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Simon's Island, Ga. – Talor Gooch is playing some of his best golf in the toughest weather, even when he hasn’t been in the best position off the tee. Now the former Oklahoma State player is one round away from his first PGA Tour victory at the RSM...

www.detroitnews.com

Telegraph

Rory McIlroy rips his shirt in rage as he suffers calamitous meltdown in Dubai

In his almighty fury, Rory McIlroy acted more like Hulk Hogan than Ben Hogan. These were unprecedented shirt-ripping scenes more befitting to World Wrestling Entertainment than the European Tour, as the raging Northern Irishman tore apart his Nike top when his desert meltdown handed America a piece of golfing history.
Rickie Fowler
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Sunday’s Phil Mickelson News

Few golfers in history, if any, have dominated the PGA’s Champions Tour like Phil Mickelson has so far in his career. Mickelson, 51, has been absolutely crushing it on the Champions Tour. He’s been close to unbeatable throughout his first six starts on the tour. Sunday, Mickelson won his fourth...
Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson shot is questioned by analyst — then Mickelson questions analyst

Phil Mickelson’s shot was questioned. Then Mickelson questioned the question. The Q and Q began after Mickelson’s second shot on Thursday on the 527-yard, par-5 18th at Phoenix Country Club. The six-time major winner had hit his tee shot into a left fairway bunker during the first round of the Champions Tour’s Charles Schwab Cup Championship, had the bunker lip about a yard or so in front of him, then hit 5-iron in an attempt to get home in two.
Golf.com

5 revealing details from Tiger Woods’ surprising swing video

Tiger Woods is hitting golf balls. You know that by now, because you are a person with an internet connection. Within an hour of Woods posting his swing update to social media, millions had viewed the swing. Why such a big deal? That’s simple: We haven’t heard from Woods since...
NewsBreak
Japan
Dubai
NewsBreak
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Golf Roundup: 4 tied for lead in suspended 1st round of Houston Open

HOUSTON (AP) — Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open, with List still on the course when darkness stopped play. Rain delayed the start for 2 1/2 hours, with 0.9 inches falling at Memorial Park....
nbcsportsedge.com

RSM Classic: Georgia Roads Lead to Harris English in Sea Island

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The end of the swing season is upon us as 156 players...
Golf Channel

Odds and value picks for the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club

The last official PGA Tour event of 2021 is at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, where Scottie Scheffler, who finished T-2 last week in Houston, is PointsBet's favorite (+1400) to hold the trophy Sunday night. Louis Oosthuizen and Webb Simpson, who finished third in 2019, follow Scheffler at +1600....
Birmingham Star

Golf Glance: PGA at Sea Island; LPGA's dramatic title chase

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: The Houston Open (Jason Kokrak) THIS WEEK: The RSM Classic, Sea Island, Ga., Nov. 18-21 Course: Sea Island Golf Club; Seaside, Plantation Courses (Par70, 7,005 yards) Purse: $7.2M (Winner:...
Brunswick News

Sea Island's own returns to the bag this week

Englishman Matt Wallace trusted a local Sea Island employee to caddy for the second consecutive year at the RSM Classic. Jeffrey Cammon, one of three club-fitters at the Golf Performance Center, filled in for Wallace’s caddie Dave McNeilly last year after McNeilly tested positive for COVID-19 the Monday before the tournament started.
