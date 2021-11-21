ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stimulus Checks: Almost 3 Million People Sign Petition Asking for $2000 Check

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the global health crisis continues on, nearly three million have signed an online petition demanding another round of stimulus checks. This time, the amount requested is $2,000. According to the Change.org petition, which is titled “$2,000/month to every American, the organizer stated that the U.S. is still deeply...

outsider.com

Comments / 392

The DownVoter
3d ago

I applaud this woman for starting this petition and nearly reaching the goal. What I don't get is that it needs just a little bit more signatures and people haven't signed it yet....WTF are they waiting for??

Reply(14)
60
Tena Bruce
3d ago

I need another stimulus package real quick! I hope it comes in before Christmas 🎄 ! My kids r grown, and so the child tax credit is not for me! I need a regular stimulus package ASAP!!! Please this Tulsa Oklahoma woman needs funds real bad!!!! To pay bills and food and other things such as a nice used car, since mine is old and falling apart!!!! Come On Government help us on fixed incomes and alimony too!!! Tulsa Oklahoma Needs Stimulus!!!!!

Reply(16)
48
Laurie Templin
3d ago

alot of people never got that Federal money the ,$ 1,000 per person or the $ 2, 000 dollars person as promised by Biden if he became President ! where is it ?

Reply(2)
38
State
Colorado State
State
California State
13newsnow.com

Next IRS check goes to millions of Americans Monday

The next installment of the advance child tax credit payment is set to start hitting bank accounts via direct deposit and through the mail Monday. It will be the fifth of the six monthly payments scheduled for 2021. The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000...
INCOME TAX
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Should You Count On Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many others still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
leedaily.com

Stimulus Update: 750,000 Bonus Stimulus Checks Sent This Week

The 750,000 stimulus cheques that were mailed out on Monday, November 15, 2021, will be dispersed to eligible residents throughout California. A stimulus check is a payment made to a taxpayer by the US government. Stimulus checks are intended to help the economy by providing people with additional spending money.
HOMELESS
republicmonews.com

You Might Receive $1,400 Stimulus Check If You Belong In This Group

There is still no news about a potential fourth round of stimulus checks. However, there may be a chance that funding could come for one specific group in the form of a $1,400 stimulus check for seniors, according to BGR. The Seniors. According to CBS News, researchers from the University...
BUSINESS
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Is Arrving Soon? Latest Update

With inflation increasing day by day, stimulus checks have become a necessary means of survival for most people. The federal government has also stopped giving out these checks. Instead, the US states are now responsible for handing out financial aid to struggling families. These stimulus checks are particularly important for low to medium-income families with different eligibility criteria.
BUSINESS
