Horoscopes: Nov. 21

 3 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19). In grade school, figuring out who likes you could involve a note with boxes to check. What unfolds today is not so different and will likely depend on intermediaries. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Will intentions ripen if you give them time? No. In fact, everything...

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 22

Tonight, the sun enters generous Sagittarius, and on Wednesday, communication planet Mercury joins it there. After the focused intensity of Scorpio season, Sagittarius season offers the chance to unclench your muscles, take beautifully idealistic risks, and give the people around you the benefit of the doubt again. Sagittarius knows the world is full of wonders. This season offers you some faith — and maybe even some concrete evidence — that things will be okay.
Zodiac Compatibility

Bracken House – London (CC BY 2.0) by Remko van Dokkum. Wanna know who your soulmate is… based on your zodiac sign?. Disclaimer: if you are currently in love and you don’t see your match, it’s okay — these are just matches that are known to work best by astrology; they aren’t proven to be 100% true.
Horoscopes Nov. 24, 2021: Sarah Hyland,lan carefully this year, and stick to your playbook

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Sarah Hyland, 31; Katherine Heigl, 43; Colin Hanks, 44; Danielle Nicolet, 48. Happy Birthday: Explore your options, but use common sense. Don’t veer down a path that is colorful and exciting but not realistic. If something sounds too good to be true, it’s probably false. Don’t participate in something that will hold you hostage. Plan carefully this year, and stick to your playbook. Discipline, honesty and hard work will lead to success. Your numbers are 4, 13, 21, 25, 34, 36, 47.
Horoscopes Nov. 17, 2021: Rachel McAdams, your passionate attitude will gain support

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Rachel McAdams, 43; David Ramsey, 50; Danny DeVito, 77; Martin Scorsese, 79. Happy Birthday: Pull yourself together, and get your priorities straight. You can gain ground if you run a tight ship and refuse to let others interfere with your plans. Discipline and dedication will help you overcome obstacles and recognize who and what is to your advantage. Your passionate attitude will gain support, and self-satisfaction will evolve from knowing you did your very best. Your numbers are 4, 18, 22, 27, 32, 36, 44.
Horoscopes Nov. 22, 2021: Scarlett Johansson, choose to take your time

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Scarlett Johansson, 37; Mark Ruffalo, 54; Jamie Lee Curtis, 63; Steve Van Zandt, 71. Happy Birthday: Choose to take your time. Examine your situation and the plans you want to put in motion. Stick to the rules, speak the truth, and question anything and anyone suspicious. It’s essential not to let anyone meddle or lead you astray. Control your life and your future instead of relying on someone to take over. Your numbers are 8, 15, 24, 26, 32, 37, 44.
Horoscopes Nov. 21, 2021: Michael Strahan, choose balance and equality over discord

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ronny Chieng, 36; Jena Malone, 37; Michael Strahan, 50; Goldie Hawn, 76. Happy Birthday: Comfort and lowering stress levels will help you make better decisions, form good relationships and live a healthy lifestyle. Aim to get along with everyone, and make adjustments that give you the freedom to follow your heart and let your imagination take you to places that stimulate your mind and encourage positive results. Choose balance and equality over discord. Your numbers are 8, 13, 24, 29, 34, 42, 48.
Horoscopes Nov. 10, 2021: Miranda Lambert, leave nothing to chance

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Miranda Lambert, 38; Ellen Pompeo, 52; Tracy Morgan, 53; Michael Jai White, 57. Happy Birthday: Leave nothing to chance. Pore over details and assess situations. Take responsibility for anything you sign off on this year. Budget wisely, and put a financial plan in place to ensure that you maintain the freedom to follow a path that allows you to live life your way. Question beliefs, resolve issues and acquire peace of mind. Your numbers are 7, 18, 24, 31, 36, 43, 48.
Horoscopes Nov. 11, 2021: Leonardo DiCaprio, take the high road

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Leonardo DiCaprio, 47; Adam Beach, 49; Demi Moore, 59; Marc Summers, 70. Happy Birthday: Simplicity, moderation and unabashed truth will help you find your way from start to finish. Be concise, and leave nothing to chance. Do whatever it takes to keep your life free and clear of unnecessary complications, abundance and regret. Take the high road, and you’ll discover all kinds of unique opportunities that will contribute to your life and well-being. Your numbers are 8, 19, 24, 29, 33, 37, 45.
Horoscopes Nov. 12, 2021: Anne Hathaway, memories will point you in a unique direction

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Raymond Ablack, 32; Anne Hathaway, 39; Ryan Gosling, 41; Megan Mullally, 63. Happy Birthday: Memories will point you in a unique direction. Reach out to someone who has influenced you in the past, and you’ll get an inkling of where you want to go and what you want to pursue. It’s time to follow your heart and be responsible for your happiness. Map out a course that offers peace of mind and happiness. Your numbers are 6, 14, 17, 24, 29, 32, 40.
Horoscopes Nov. 16, 2021: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Be passionate about life, love and work

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kimberly J. Brown, 37; Maggie Gyllenhaal, 44; Lisa Bonet, 54; Marg Helgenberger, 63. Happy Birthday: Surround yourself with positive thoughts. Make changes to your space that encourage creativity, spirituality and personal growth. Broaden your outlook, but don’t take on impossible tasks. Balance is the key to getting things done that help you achieve goals that contribute to self-satisfaction and overall happiness and contentment. Be passionate about life, love and work, and good things will unfold. Your numbers are 7, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42, 48.
Horoscopes Nov. 15, 2021: Shailene Woodley, approach life and the changes you want to make with a creative outlook

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Shailene Woodley, 30; Jonny Lee Miller, 49; Beverly D’Angelo, 70; Sam Waterston, 81. Happy Birthday: Approach life and the changes you want to make with a creative outlook, and you’ll find it easier to discover what matters to you the most. Following a path that eases stress and feels meaningful will encourage you to participate in events and activities that make a difference. Change begins with you and how you utilize your time and skills. Your numbers are 9, 15, 23, 27, 30, 38, 43.
Horoscopes Nov. 18, 2021: Owen Wilson, personal gain is within reach

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Damon Wayans Jr., 39; Nasim Pedrad, 40; Owen Wilson, 53; Oscar Nunez, 63. Happy Birthday: Backing up when forward motion is necessary will prolong matters better off behind you. Focus on putting an end to situations that make you uncomfortable and embracing the activities and people who put you in your comfort zone. Life is about choices, and it’s up to you to choose what’s best for you. Personal gain is within reach. Your numbers are 8, 12, 20, 26, 31, 39, 45.
Horoscopes Nov. 19, 2021: Jodie Foster, engage in something that makes you feel alive

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jodie Foster, 59; Meg Ryan, 60; Allison Janney, 62; Ann Curry, 65. Happy Birthday: Engage in something that makes you feel alive. Participate in life, love and achieving the happiness you deserve. Put an end to what’s no longer of importance or value to you. Be aggressive and innovative moving forward, and you’ll discover you have something to offer that you enjoy doing. Aim for peace of mind, explore possibilities, and embrace love and romance. Your numbers are 7, 13, 21, 24, 33, 38, 42.
Horoscopes Nov. 20, 2021: Joel McHale, refuse to let others push you in a direction that doesn’t suit your needs

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ashley Fink, 35; Dan Byrd, 36; Joel McHale, 50; Bo Derek, 65. Happy Birthday: Assess what’s going on around you, and embrace changes that will help you reformat your routine to fit your lifestyle. It’s up to you to start doing things that bring you peace of mind. Refuse to let others push you in a direction that doesn’t suit your needs. Deep-six things you don’t need or want in your life anymore. Your numbers are 6, 14, 18, 25, 33, 38, 47.
4 Zodiac Signs At Risk Of Breaking Up Over Thanksgiving Break

As wonderful as Thanksgiving is, it also provides a lot of fodder for potential arguments. You might fight with your parents over which sides to serve with the turkey. You might fight with your siblings over who gets the last piece of apple pie. And that’s before we even get into potential tension with romantic partners. If you're seeing your SO for the first time since you both left for college, bringing a new boyfriend or girlfriend home for the holidays, or just reevaluating your relationship ahead of cuffing season, you might have a turning point ahead. Your relationship could move to the next level, or maybe, the trials and tests of Thanksgiving will lead to a split.
Your Weekly Horoscope: November 21st to 27th, 2021

It’s the last full week of November and the end of Scorpio season, but not the end of Scorpio’s influence, what with Mars still making his mark under Scorpio’s stars. Still, the universe is wise and our Sun’s ingress in Sagittarius is a welcome relief following an especially potent lunar eclipse on the Taurus/Scorpio axis. Even the stars need a break from time to time, to recover and to reflect. The days leading up to the quarter moon in Virgo on the 27th are just that. An opposition between the Sun in Sagittarius and the North Node in Gemini on the 23rd encourages us to leave space for what we don’t yet know, to live in the story before we decide how it ends. Mercury in Sagittarius follows the impulse with an opposition to the North Node on the 25th, asking: “Are you sure? Is that true? Could there be another truth?” — before we put our feet in our mouths. Saturn in Aquarius sextiles Chiron in Aries on the 26th, supporting our efforts to circumnavigate the paths formed by old wounds, to stop what has harmed us from hemming us in. By the 28th, the Sun’s conjunction to Mercury should feel like an alignment, a light that clarifies our intentions, that helps us mean what we say and say what we mean — even if it hurts.
Your Weekly Horoscopes: November 21 to 27, 2021

It’s the week between two eclipses! If last week’s lunar eclipse (on the 19th) rocked your world, hold on to your seat because a solar eclipse is coming on December 4th. There’s no rest for the weary, the only constant is change. This is especially true because Sagittarius season begins on the 21st. Unlike a change-averse and reliable Scorpio, Sagittarius gets bored very easily and is always wanting to break norms, make waves and bring the party wherever they go. (Sagittarius Taylor Swift wasn’t just going to re-release Red, she was also going to rehash all her drama with fellow Sagittarius Jake Gyllenhaal on a 10-minute extended version of “All Too Well” to entertain the masses.) Mercury follows the sun into Sagittarius on the 24th ensuring that our Thanksgiving tables will be loaded with freewheeling, philosophical, and fiery conversation.
Your Monthly Horoscope: December 2021

We’re wrapping up the last eclipse of this cycle in the last month of the year and it seems like an unimaginable feat that we’re ushering in 2022. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will transpire on Dec. 3 and 4, but it isn’t visible in most places except for Antarctica. This is the last installment of this cycle of eclipses on the Gemini and Sagittarius axis, which started in the spring of 2020. A potent beginning is underway.
