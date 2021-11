CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOUB) — When the Ohio Bobcats and Cleveland State Vikings met on December 6, 2020, in Athens, it was just the fourth game of the season for both teams. In the game, Ohio set an NCAA record as they went on a 40-0 scoring run in the game and the Bobcats thoroughly destroyed the Vikings in every aspect of the game 101-46. It fired up the Bobcats, while also giving the Vikings a wakeup call.

OHIO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO