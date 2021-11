SALINA — A Salina teen was arrested on multiple requested charges that included theft and battery after an alleged incident Tuesday afternoon in central Salina. Officers were sent to the 500 block of Sunset Drive for the report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Lucas Bolen, 18, Salina, being held down by two people, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.

