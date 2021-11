New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Less than a month after Abby Huntsman called out the "toxic" environment at The View, the former co-host sang a different tune when she returned to the table Friday morning. In her first appearance on The View since her early 2020 departure, Huntsman praised the show's behind-the-scenes staff, who she insisted "don't get involved in any of the nonsense" viewers see on-screen. "I am back here today because I have friends I will have for the rest of my life," she said. "I had days on this show that were very much a dream for me, and memories I will cherish forever."

