ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet of the Week: Avi

By Staff
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvi is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. She is a 4-year-old fluffy Corgi who was rescued from...

www.dailyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wicked Local

The Mansfield Pet of the Week is Maze

Maze is a short hair female who came to the shelter as a stray, so the shelter does not know her background or age, but she looks younger rather than older. Maze doesn’t like other cats, otherwise, she is a friendly girl. Maze is quiet and a bit shy, so she would do best in a quiet home. To request an adoption application, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org.
MANSFIELD, MA
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Crinkles

This week’s shelter pet is Crinkles, currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. We can not believe this amazing cat ended up as an unclaimed stray! He is insanely outgoing and affectionate. He adores every single person he meets and will dole out kisses like a dog. Crinkles...
SMITHTOWN, NY
Springfield News Sun

Champaign County Pet of the Week

Rizzo is a 3-year-old female orange tabby. She has a kind soul and enjoys watching the birds outside the window. Rizzo is looking for a quiet home; however, she will probably do well in most any home. Rizzo does well with the other cats here. She has been spayed. Come visit her in the Cattery at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Independent
Santa Maria Times

CAPA Pet of the Week: Daffodil

Daffodil is a 4-year-old female, Netherland dwarf breed rabbit available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. This breed is known for being intelligent, therefore, very trainable but also less forgiving. They thrive in a quiet, stable environment with plenty of human interaction, and they are active, curious and playful like all other rabbits. However, dwarf rabbits generally do not like to be picked up or held tightly so do not make ideal pets for children. They also have a tendency toward nervousness and stress. Patience is needed to establish a bond with a bunny like Daffodil.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Shnookums

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Shnookums from Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo. She has been waiting 200 days for her people! This special girl is playful, energetic, and loyal as can be. Her hobbies include splashing in the pool, keeping Woods’ lizard population under control, and doing “zoomies.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Giselle

This two-year-old black smoke medium hair kitty came to us via a humane investigation. She has tested positive for feline leukemia and would do best living with other positive cats, her friend Gitana here or just by herself. We can certainly discuss FELV with you as part of the adoption process.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Independent

HENRY CULVYHOUSE: Cat in a crawl space

So, there’s a cat in my crawl space. Now, he’s not trapped in there or anything, like the Minotaur in the labyrinth. The door is wide open — he can come and go as he pleases. And it’s not a feral cat, either — at least it’s not feral yet.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
katzenworld.co.uk

Six Bizarre Things Your Cat Does, Explained by the Experts

Some feline habits are adorable and endearing, while others are totally confusing and even dangerous. If you’ve ever wondered about the unique, strange cat behaviours, we’ve spoken to Eleonore Hacheme, Cat Nutritionist at Republic of Cats to better understand the weird things your cat does and why exactly they do them.
PETS
WSAV News 3

Dog-friendly restaurants in Savannah

For when you just can’t leave Fido at home, here at five dog friendly restaurants in the area for you to bring him along. The Funky Brunch Café The Funky Brunch Café is an experience like no other. You can make your own pancakes at the indoor seating or enjoy the brightly colored décor sitting […]
SAVANNAH, GA
ohmymag.co.uk

This man drove 200 miles with a dog stuck on his bumper

In China, a man named Loudi Zhang was driving down the motorway at an extremely high speed when he realised that his car had hit some kind of animal. Zhang didn't stopimmediately to check what had happened—he just assumed that the poor animal had almost certainly been killed. The motorist continued driving for almost 200 miles before he finally stopped to see the damage to his car.
PETS
Mental_Floss

The 8 Most Expensive Cat Breeds and 8 Most Expensive Dog Breeds

If you were to assume crossbreeding a wild cat with a domestic one would produce something quite special, you’d be right. And in this case, special also means expensive. According to All About Cats, the two costliest cat breeds in America both have wild blood. Topping the list is the Savannah cat, a cross between a domestic cat and a serval: a large-eared, long-legged creature with cheetah-like spots, native to Africa. A Savannah’s price tag could run anywhere from $1500 to a staggering $50,000. In second place is the Bengal cat, whose origins date back to 1965, when a female Asian leopard cat and a male domestic cat—both owned by a woman named Jean Mill—mated. Mill continued to breed those hybrids, and Bengals have gained popularity ever since. Today, you can take one home for somewhere between $1000 and $25,000.
PETS
Ash Jurberg

Watch out for this venomous creature in Texas

At first sight, it looks like a wig. The hair looks like that of a Persian cat. It certainly doesn't look dangerous. But looks can be very deceiving. The colorful creature pictured above is known as a southern flannel moth or an asp caterpillar, and the venom it contains in its spikes can leave people in hospital.
TEXAS STATE
WTAX

Is your cat meowing at night? What it means and what you can do about it

If you have a cat that meows at night it means they need you in one way or another. Leslie Sinn is a specialist in animal behavior, and says, “Cats meow for a variety of reasons but they’re basically seeking attention, food, or play from their owners. They also do it if they’re distressed, confused, or otherwise worried.” Common feline stressors include relocation, illness, and behavioral changes as they age. Expanding your family with new pets, or a baby might also confuse your cat, making them more prone to meowing at night. Sinn says there’s also the possibility that if your cat hasn’t been spayed or neutered that they will call or yowl while seeking a mate and/or to warn competitors away. To get your pet to stop meowing at night you must first determine the cause, and then you can come up with a solution such as a timed feeder to a midnight snack, a 15 minute play session before bedtime, or giving them attention during the day. (Yahoo)
PETS
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Woman calls out ‘daddy privilege’ after husband praised for completing her usual errands

A woman has called out the phenomenon of “daddy privilege” while revealing her husband was praised as a “hero” for running errands with their six-month-old son.Chloe Sexton, the owner of BluffCakes bakery in Memphis, Tennessee, who goes by the username @chloebluffcakes on TikTok, discussed the public perception of her husband, and other fathers, in a video shared to the app in October.In the clip, Sexton, who is holding the couple’s six-month-old son Theodore on her hip, revealed that she often has to bring the baby along as she runs errands for her business.However, according to Sexton, her husband recently...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy