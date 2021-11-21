Iowa State falls to 6-5 with loss at Oklahoma

(Norman, OK) Iowa State scored 14 fourth quarter points, but couldn’t climb all the way back to beat Oklahoma on Saturday. The 28-21 defeat marks ISU’s 3rd setback in the last four games and their first set of back-to-back losses this season.

Oklahoma outgained Iowa State on the ground 209-51. The Sooner defense tallied seven sacks. Brock Purdy went 30/43 through the air with 281 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Backup Hunter Dekkers saw extended action with 29 yards passing, one TD, and one interception. Charlie Kolar had a breakout game with 12 catches for 152 yards and a score.

#13 Oklahoma is 10-1 overall and 7-1 in the Big 12. Iowa State has a 6-5 mark with a .500 record in the conference. The Cyclones host TCU on Friday to close out the regular season.