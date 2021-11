UCLA football rallied with 37 straight points in the second half in order to pull off a 44-20 victory over Colorado on Saturday night, bringing the Bruins to bowl eligibility for the first time in four years with a 6-4 record. After trailing by double digits at the half, UCLA shut down the Buffaloes, only allowing them to cross midfield twice over seven drives, meanwhile, Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet lit up the scoreboard with three rushing touchdowns as quarterback Dorian Thomspon-Robinson amassed 356 total yards from scrimmage.

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO