Jackson State defeats Alcorn State 24-10
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State defeated Alcorn State 24-10 in the SWAC regular season finale Saturday, earning the right to host the conference championship game December 4th against Prairie View A&M. Check out the highlights and postgame reaction in the video above!Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
