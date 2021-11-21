ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson State defeats Alcorn State 24-10

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State defeated Alcorn State 24-10 in the SWAC regular season finale Saturday, earning the right to host the conference championship game December 4th against Prairie View A&M. Check out the highlights and postgame reaction in the video above!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

#Jackson State#Alcorn State#American Football#Swac#Prairie View A M
