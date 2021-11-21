Jackson State defeats Alcorn State 24-10

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers broke Dak Prescott’s single-season program record for passing touchdowns on the Bulldogs’ first drive Saturday against Tennessee State. Then he surpassed Prescott’s mark in passing yards on their second possession. And he was far from done. Rogers threw for 391 yards and five touchdowns to lead […]

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO