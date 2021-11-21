ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

5 Cryptocurrencies Hitting the Mainstream

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile bitcoin gets a lot of airtime, there are many other cryptocurrencies out there quietly...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

7 Top Cryptocurrencies to Catch as Bitcoin Hits All-Time Highs

The search for top cryptocurrencies to buy is on. Seeing many of the large cap cryptocurrencies soar to new all-time highs, and smaller-cap alt coins make significant runs this year, is stirring a frenzy in the market. Indeed, there’s a fear of missing out in the crypto world right now. For investors looking to step in, thinking about where to allocate a little risk capital to this sector is important.
MARKETS
u.today

Musk Calls Out Binance CEO over DOGE, India to Ban Almost All Cryptos, SHIB Whale Buys $36 Million Worth of Tokens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Don’t miss anything important in the world of crypto!. Elon Musk calls out Binance CEO for Dogecoin, CZ replies. The eccentric centibillionaire Elon Musk, who is known to be a Dogecoin supporter, decided to stand up for the DOGE community and called out Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. In his tweet, Musk asked CZ about the current Doge situation, allegedly hinting at Binance limiting the withdrawal of the meme-based cryptocurrency.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Law.com

Cryptocurrency Firm Constellation Network Hit With Proposed Investor Class Action Over Token Swap Confusion

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. San Francisco-based Constellation Network was hit with an investor class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court in connection with its issuance of two cryptocurrency tokens, the ERC-20 DAG and the Mainnet DAG. Constellation, which raised $33.7 million in a 2018 initial coin offering, specializes in cybersecurity for Big Data sets. The suit, brought by Scott + Scott, accuses the company and its top executives of preventing investors from swapping their ERC-20 tokens and creating confusion between the two classes of tokens. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-08869, Morgan et al. v. Constellation Network, Inc. et al.
MARKETS
internationalinvestment.net

US seizes $3.5bn of cryptocurrency as FCA recruits crime hit squad

The United States IRS seized cryptocurrency worth $3.5 billion during the fiscal year of 2021. According to its latest criminal investigation report, this figure represents 93% of assets seized. The tax collection agency believes that it could seize further billions in crypto from tax fraud and other crimes over the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Floki Inu Promises 'To Go Mainstream In Nigeria'

Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) — a memecoin challenging the dominance of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — promised its followers it would "go mainstream in Nigeria." What Happened: In a Thursday announcement, Floki Inu wrote it would "go mainstream in Nigeria" by the means of a large-scale,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Ripple
invezz.com

Shiba Inu price prediction: SHIB is down but not out

Shiba Inu price has been in a major downward trend in the past few weeks. This decline is mostly because of profit-taking and lack of a catalyst. We explain why the falling wedge pattern signals that the coin could rebound. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) price has been in a freefall lately...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

“Transitory” Inflation Has Gone Mainstream

Without a doubt, inflation has become perhaps one of the most talked-about topics in the media. A few months ago, elevated price pressures seemed to be more of a market-related subject, but arguably, one could now say that inflation has gone mainstream. It seems as if with each passing day...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptoglobe.com

Floki Inu ($FLOKI) Team Hits Back at ‘Coordinated Attack’ on ‘the People’s Cryptocurrency’

The team behind the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Floki Inu ($FLOKI) has responded to the controversy surrounding its ad campaign in London, labeling it an “attack against cryptocurrency and against the people’s freedom of choice.”. The cryptocurrency first started making headlines after its ad campaign on London’s public transport system went viral....
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Blockchain Gaming Adoption: How to Attract Mainstream Gamers

‘The Overstory’ is a Pulitzer-winning novel that explores the entwined relationship between trees, ecological order, and human life. In his world, gamers are more than players; they are participants who can go where they want, do as they please, live a virtual life free from arbitrary rules or player bans. The real deal is games built on blockchain technology that offer all the mind-melting narratives, graphics, and other fireworks that mainstream f2p games are known for, but with the functionality that blockchain affords these games.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy