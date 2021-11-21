ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

THREE-PEAT: MRA captures 6A championship over Hartfield

 3 days ago

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — MRA captured its third straight state championship, defeating Hartfield 42-7 in the MAIS 6 title game Saturday night at Mississippi College. Check out the highlights and postgame reaction in the video above!

