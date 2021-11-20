Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War — A Year in Review

All those Double XP Tokens you’ve still got laying around from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? They’re not useless after all. You can use those Double XP Tokens and start earning more Weapon XP in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Double XP Tokens are consumable items you can purchase or earn during special events and giveaways. Some players might be sitting on a goldmine of Double XP Tokens. Once you use a token in the menu, normally a timer will appear and countdown how much time you have left. Each Double XP Token gives you an hour of XP bonuses, increasing how much XP and Weapon XP you earn from each match. Naturally, earning twice as much is pretty awesome, and if you’ve been dormant in Cold War, you might have a bunch of extras you can use.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO