Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War — A Year in Review

The Vanguard of Call of Duty: Vanguard is the name of a secret group of operatives, assembled by the Special Operations Executive in late 1944 or early 1945. The history is hazy, and highly classified. The unit consists of Lucas Riggs, an Australian hothead, who says, “Ever since I was a boy, I knew I wanted to kick down doors and blow things up.” Wade Jackson, a pilot in the United States Navy, who is used to tilting high above the war, in the glass eyrie of his cockpit. Polina Petrova, a Red Army medic, who can be relied upon to bandage the squad’s morale. “Everyone I love is dead,” she says. “And the only time I feel anything is when I watch a German beg for his life.” And the leader, Arthur Kingsley, a British paratrooper. When someone points out the apparent madness of sending so small a force deep behind enemy lines, Kingsley replies, “Sometimes, a little madness is called for.”
