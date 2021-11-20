ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War — A Year in Review

By Sung Lee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew things are guaranteed in life. Among them, however, are death, taxes, and the yearly Call of Duty. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is something of an ugly duckling within the series’ long-running history. Since the beta and upon its release, all angles of the community have torn apart...

Videogamer.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard review

The Vanguard of Call of Duty: Vanguard is the name of a secret group of operatives, assembled by the Special Operations Executive in late 1944 or early 1945. The history is hazy, and highly classified. The unit consists of Lucas Riggs, an Australian hothead, who says, “Ever since I was a boy, I knew I wanted to kick down doors and blow things up.” Wade Jackson, a pilot in the United States Navy, who is used to tilting high above the war, in the glass eyrie of his cockpit. Polina Petrova, a Red Army medic, who can be relied upon to bandage the squad’s morale. “Everyone I love is dead,” she says. “And the only time I feel anything is when I watch a German beg for his life.” And the leader, Arthur Kingsley, a British paratrooper. When someone points out the apparent madness of sending so small a force deep behind enemy lines, Kingsley replies, “Sometimes, a little madness is called for.”
mp1st.com

Report: COD Vanguard Launch Sales Down 40% Compared to Black Ops Cold War; Worst UK Launch in 14 Years

It looks like Call of Duty: Vanguard launch sales aren’t exactly setting the charts on fire — at least in the UK. The latest sales report from GSD data shows that physical retail sales dropped 26% compared to last year’s Black Ops Cold War. Now, if you think that declinde was compensated by digital sales, it wasn’t, as digital Vanguard launch sales were down 44% as well compared to last year’s entry.
gameranx.com

Call of Duty PSA: You Can Use Your Cold War & Warzone Double XP Tokens In Vanguard

All those Double XP Tokens you’ve still got laying around from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? They’re not useless after all. You can use those Double XP Tokens and start earning more Weapon XP in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Double XP Tokens are consumable items you can purchase or earn during special events and giveaways. Some players might be sitting on a goldmine of Double XP Tokens. Once you use a token in the menu, normally a timer will appear and countdown how much time you have left. Each Double XP Token gives you an hour of XP bonuses, increasing how much XP and Weapon XP you earn from each match. Naturally, earning twice as much is pretty awesome, and if you’ve been dormant in Cold War, you might have a bunch of extras you can use.
Gamespot

Combat Mission Cold War

Sign In to follow. Follow Combat Mission Cold War, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
darkhorizons.com

New “Battlefield,” “Duty” Reviews Are In

It’s just before Thanksgiving and that means another entry in Activision’s annual “Call of Duty” franchise is here, and this year it’s joined by a new entry from EA’s “Battlefield” series which arrives three years after “Battlefield V” in 2018. Reviews have started coming in for both titles and so...
gamepur.com

Fortnite tops list, Black Ops Cold War second among most played PS5 games during console’s first year

The PlayStation 5 just hit its first birthday, and while many people still haven’t been able to obtain a console yet — myself included — the console still managed to snag an impressive amount of playtime in its first year. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan published a yearly data review, including upcoming games, total playtime across all games, and most importantly, the top ten most played games on the console during console’s first year.
gamesindustry.biz

UK Call of Duty launch sales down 40% year-on-year

Call of Duty: Vanguard's launch sales in the UK are down 40% over last year's game, the latest GSD data shows. Physical retail sales dropped 26% over last year's game whereas digital sales fell 44%. It is a disappointing result, but Vanguard is still the second biggest game launch of...
Telegraph

Call of Duty Vanguard review: shooter series returns to its roots for World War II greatest hits tour

The days when new Call of Duty games landed like cultural hand grenades whose shockwaves could be measured in ringing cash registers and outraged tabloid typefaces feel long gone. The seminal series’ star attraction is now by some distance its free-to-play battle royal behemoth Warzone; the still yearly interstitial standalone shooters have become very much victims of that persistent, free-to-play mode’s stratospheric success.
DBLTAP

Floppy Disk Black Ops Cold War: How to Decrypt for Operation Chaos

In the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign, the "Operation Chaos" side mission tasks players with gathering three pieces of evidence in order to decrypt a floppy disk retrieved from enemy lines. Unfortunately, the answers for the puzzles needed to figure out the passcode and passphrase for the...
waytoomany.games

Review – Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard has officially been unleashed upon the gaming world. The annual Call of Duty release everyone has come to expect ahead of the holiday season. With constant backlash from the previous installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, it was time to go back to something comfortable. Activision actually had to prove our concerns wrong. It was time for Call of Duty to return to its cozy childhood home of World War II.
Charlie INTEL

Call of Duty Vanguard Campaign Review: An unspectacular but solid ride

Campaigns are a big part of the overall Call of Duty package, and for many players, they are still must-play journeys. Vanguard’s does absolutely nothing to reinvent the wheel but relies on a safe formula to give players a good story that is over before it really gets going. Sledgehammer...
gaminginstincts.com

Halo Infinite Co-Op and Forge Modes Delayed

Over this past week, players have started familiarizing themselves with the Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer, which has received an early release in the form of a Beta that will run right into the official release on December 8. Along with this beta, players have begun progressing along with season one of the game’s battle pass, entitled Heroes of Reach.
