In the conquest of Canaan, God had commanded Joshua to take the city of Jericho first. However, the battle plan was like nothing Joshua had ever heard of before. God had instructed Joshua and his army to march around the city for six days straight as the Ark of the Covenant was carried before them. The seven priests constantly sounded the trumpets but the people were to keep silent. On the seventh day they marched around the city seven times. At the end of that seventh time the priests sounded a long blast on the trumpets which was the signal for Israel to offer to God a mighty shout. Joshua 6:20 tells us: “So the people shouted when the priests blew the trumpets. And it happened when the people heard the sound of the trumpet, and the people shouted with a great shout, that the wall fell down flat. Then the people went up into the city, every man straight before him, and they took the city.”

