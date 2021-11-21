Lighting of nativity scene in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — In St. Martin Parish, Arnaudville unveils its nativity scene.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. There were Christmas lights along with the singing of carols.

During the opening of the unveiling of the nativity scene these words were read “For to us, a child is born. to us, a son is given and the government will be on his shoulders.”

The lighting of the nativity scene brought the community out in Arnaudville to celebrate what they call the true meaning of Christmas.

“By the looks of all the people that came and participated and saw it was wonderful. We had standing room only and I think everybody enjoyed it. It was beautiful,” said Suzanne Stelly, councilwoman.

This was the first inaugural. The council members say it was a joint effort from many.

“We been through a tough two years but hopefully we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel where people can gather and start to celebrate this holiday season, said Todd Meche, Mayor.

“This was something that we had anticipated doing two years ago but then the covid. So this year it just really came to fruition,” said Stelly.

Many families were out with their kids and they were happy to see the display.

“Really worth it and I think it’s going to bring some enjoyment for the town of Arnaudville for years to come,” said Kevin Robin, Alderman.

Alderman Kevin Robin says the display is something the town should be proud of.

“Arnaudville should be proud and I think most towns would envy what happens in Arnaudville with this collaborative effort,” he added.

The nativity scene will be up on display until Jan. 6

