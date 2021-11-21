Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:29:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...Much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost will also occur away from the coast. Freeze durations will be as long as 7 to 10 hours far inland and 3 to 5 hours closer to the coast.

ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO