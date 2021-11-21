ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-21 05:01:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-21 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3 Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares his winter weather outlook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ready for winter’s worst? KY3 Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst offers an inside look at what to expect. For much of the summer, the Ozarks had below-average rainfall. October was an anomaly as it was much wetter than normal. November has been very dry. We are in a La Nina pattern where the water temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean are colder than normal. Ordinarily, this leads to a mild, somewhat wetter pattern. However, that has not been the case. Instead, we have been colder than average.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 07:47:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers can expect rapid changes in visibility along the Willamette River, Columbia River, and along higher speed roadways like I-5 and I-205.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 10:19:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Metlakatla, Ketchikan, Hydaburg, Craig, and other nearby communities. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest confidence for strongest winds are midday Wednesday into mid-afternoon. Earlier this morning, Hydaburg recorded gusts to 59 mph around 1 AM and 5 AM.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 05:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Skagway, Klondike Highway, Haines, and the Haines Highway. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow will impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates will occur Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm Warning
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possibly the bursting of outdoor water pipes, make sure they are wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to also protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures overnight with lows ranging from the low to mid 20s inland to the upper 20s to around 30 along the beaches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly a lengthy freeze is expected that will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation as well as possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 13:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Judith Basin Light snow and patchy fog will impact portions of north- central Montana through early this afternoon A persistent area of light snow and patchy fog continues to slowly move southeast through the eastern portions of north- central Montana this morning. This activity will mostly impact an area that extends southeast of a Great Falls to Fort Benton line eastward into Fergus county. Areas of reduced visibility and slippery roads can be expected over the next couple of hours. Additional snowfall amounts will generally be less than one inch. Anyone traveling on area roadways should be prepared for the potential for brief visibility reductions down to a half mile and slippery roadways.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Florence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possibly the bursting of outdoor water pipes, make sure they are wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to also protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures overnight with lows ranging from the low to mid 20s inland to the upper 20s to around 30 along the beaches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly a lengthy freeze is expected that will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation as well as possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:29:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...Much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost will also occur away from the coast. Freeze durations will be as long as 7 to 10 hours far inland and 3 to 5 hours closer to the coast.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 05:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Skagway, Klondike Highway, Haines, and the Haines Highway. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow will impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates will occur Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 10:19:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Metlakatla, Ketchikan, Hydaburg, Craig, and other nearby communities. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest confidence for strongest winds are midday Wednesday into mid-afternoon. Earlier this morning, Hydaburg recorded gusts to 59 mph around 1 AM and 5 AM.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 06:35:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...Much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost will also occur away from the coast. Freeze durations will be as long as 7 to 10 hours far inland and 3 to 5 hours closer to the coast.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 09:15:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Skagway, Klondike Highway, Haines, and the Haines Highway. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow will impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates will occur Wednesday morning. Heavy snow could possibly continue into Thanksgiving Day.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 08:47:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Below freezing temperatures across the area have put an end to the local growing season. Therefore, we will no longer issue any frost or freeze products this year.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 06:35:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...Much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost will also occur away from the coast. Freeze durations will be as long as 7 to 10 hours far inland and 3 to 5 hours closer to the coast.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 06:35:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...Much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost will also occur away from the coast. Freeze durations will be as long as 7 to 10 hours far inland and 3 to 5 hours closer to the coast.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Florence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 08:47:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Below freezing temperatures across the area have put an end to the local growing season. Therefore, we will no longer issue any frost or freeze products this year.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 07:57:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MST THIS MORNING Accumulating snow has come to an end across the Teton and Gros Ventre mountains. Therefore, the winter weather advisory will be allowed to expire. Occasional flurries will continue through the morning hours with little, if any, accumulation. Overnight snowfall totals of 7 to 8 inches were observed in the Teton Range.
TETON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 06:35:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...Much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost will also occur away from the coast. Freeze durations will be as long as 7 to 10 hours far inland and 3 to 5 hours closer to the coast.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 05:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with greatest accumulations out the road and in the Mendenhall Valley. * WHERE...Juneau Borough. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Wednesday, with greatest snowfall rates between midnight and 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain then a change over to rain through Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 11:22:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-25 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy