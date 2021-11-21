Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 07:47:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers can expect rapid changes in visibility along the Willamette River, Columbia River, and along higher speed roadways like I-5 and I-205.
