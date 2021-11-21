Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 10:19:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alaska Peninsula; Eastern Aleutians; Pribilof Islands OCCASIONALLY HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS AND STRONG GUSTY WINDS ACROSS THE EASTERN BERING THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT Snow showers and gusty northwerly winds are expected to continue across the Alaska Peninsula, Pribilofs, and Eastern Aleutians through Thursday night. Arctic air continues to move off the Alaska mainland and over the relatively warm water of the Bering. Thus, the atmosphere will continue to be moistened and contribute to snow shower development over the next couple of days. The pattern is expected to remain stagnant through Thursday night. Wind gusts ranging from 35 to 55 mph will accompany the snow showers in these same areas through Thursday night. Snow showers could be heavy at times within these bands and produce several inches of snow, especially if these snow showers persistently move over the same locations. Visibilities could also be reduced to as low as one half mile at times due to the combination of snow falling and gusty winds. Locations that may be impacted by these adverse conditions include False Pass, Port Heiden, Dutch Harbor, and Saint Paul.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO