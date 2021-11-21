ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-21 14:50:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-22 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 07:47:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers can expect rapid changes in visibility along the Willamette River, Columbia River, and along higher speed roadways like I-5 and I-205.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 13:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Judith Basin Light snow and patchy fog will impact portions of north- central Montana through early this afternoon A persistent area of light snow and patchy fog continues to slowly move southeast through the eastern portions of north- central Montana this morning. This activity will mostly impact an area that extends southeast of a Great Falls to Fort Benton line eastward into Fergus county. Areas of reduced visibility and slippery roads can be expected over the next couple of hours. Additional snowfall amounts will generally be less than one inch. Anyone traveling on area roadways should be prepared for the potential for brief visibility reductions down to a half mile and slippery roadways.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 05:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with greatest accumulations out the road and in the Mendenhall Valley. * WHERE...Juneau Borough. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Wednesday, with greatest snowfall rates between midnight and 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain then a change over to rain through Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coastal Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 08:42:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County Coastal Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 08:42:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from 7 PM PST this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Watch issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Antelope Valley HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 possible. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From this evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Freezing conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 08:42:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from 7 PM PST this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alaska Peninsula, Eastern Aleutians, Pribilof Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 10:19:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alaska Peninsula; Eastern Aleutians; Pribilof Islands OCCASIONALLY HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS AND STRONG GUSTY WINDS ACROSS THE EASTERN BERING THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT Snow showers and gusty northwerly winds are expected to continue across the Alaska Peninsula, Pribilofs, and Eastern Aleutians through Thursday night. Arctic air continues to move off the Alaska mainland and over the relatively warm water of the Bering. Thus, the atmosphere will continue to be moistened and contribute to snow shower development over the next couple of days. The pattern is expected to remain stagnant through Thursday night. Wind gusts ranging from 35 to 55 mph will accompany the snow showers in these same areas through Thursday night. Snow showers could be heavy at times within these bands and produce several inches of snow, especially if these snow showers persistently move over the same locations. Visibilities could also be reduced to as low as one half mile at times due to the combination of snow falling and gusty winds. Locations that may be impacted by these adverse conditions include False Pass, Port Heiden, Dutch Harbor, and Saint Paul.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Burke, Columbia, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 08:54:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burke; Columbia; McDuffie; Richmond FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed to above freezing this morning. The freeze warning will be allowed to expire at 9 AM.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Cascade, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Cascade; Chouteau; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Fergus; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty A light to moderate snow band will move southward through much of central and north-central this morning A band of light to moderate snow is moving southeastward through north-central Montana and will impact much of the region with reduced visibility and slippery roads over the next couple of hours. Additional snowfall amounts will generally be an inch or less, with localized higher amounts possible. Anyone traveling on area roadways should be prepared for the potential for brief visibility reductions down to a quarter of a mile and icy snow covered roadways.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 10:09:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-25 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Onshore winds combined with high tides have caused river levels near Astor remain within Minor Flood Stage. The river near Astor is forecast to fluctuate in and out of Minor Flood Stage to Action Stage with each high tide cycle, the falling below Minor Flood late Thursday. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 2.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 2.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.3 Wed 9 am 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.1 MSG
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from 7 PM PST this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-25 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts 60 to 80 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 12:56:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-26 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches. * WHERE...The Klondike Highway. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow will impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow persists through Wednesday afternoon, and then eases somewhat on Wednesday night before intensifying again on Thanksgiving Day. Snowfall of 2 to 6 inches has been reported as of Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from 7 PM PST this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from 7 PM PST this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-25 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/ TO 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas. * WHEN...From 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/ to 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles traveling on US 62/180 through Guadalupe Pass.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for De Soto by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 11:34:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: De Soto LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 mph. * WHERE...In Louisiana, De Soto Parish. In Texas, Nacogdoches County and Shelby County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
DE SOTO PARISH, LA

