Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Chichagof Island, Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 15:14:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches. * WHERE...Haines Borough. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow will impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Haines observers have reported around 10 inches of snow has fallen overnight into this morning. Heavy snow persists through this evening before easing Wednesday night. Snow intensifies Thanksgiving Day, but becomes wetter through Thursday evening with a possibility of transitioning to rain. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
