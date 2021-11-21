Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Chichagof Island, Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 12:58:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-26 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest STRONG GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL CREATE PERIODS OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY FOR THE MOUNTAINS...VALLEYS...INLAND ORANGE COUNTY...COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY...AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST FRIDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS IN SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES...THE SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS...THE INLAND EMPIRE...INLAND ORANGE COUNTY...AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS * WIND...Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 55 mph. Isolated gusts to 75 mph below the Cajon Passes and near the coastal foothills in the Santa Ana Mountains. * HUMIDITY...Lowest humidity will fall to 10 to 15 percent today, and 5 to 10 percent Thursday and Friday. Recovery at night will be poor. * TIMING...The winds will strengthen and increase in coverage through this afternoon. The strongest winds are expected for tonight into Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO