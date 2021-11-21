ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 key takeaways from Hornets’ streak-snapping loss vs. Hawks

By Jerry Donatien
 3 days ago
LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges showed out in Atlanta against the Hawks. Ball notched his third career triple-double, second this season, and Bridges dropped a career-high 35 points. Unfortunately, the Charlotte Hornets still lost the game. Outside of Bridges, it was a pretty rough shooting night for the whole...

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

