It’s fall at last and once again the Ohio Division of Wildlife will be stocking over 14,000 ringneck pheasants at 25 public hunting areas around the state, some of them within easy driving distance of your home. The purpose is to let hunters old and young experience again the thrill of a flushing gaudy ringneck cackling against a November sky. It would be a sight rarely seen otherwise since native ringnecks are nearly extinct. It wasn’t always that way. The beautiful birds were once plentiful, and remained so until well into the 60’s when changes in farming techniques and two major blizzards nearly caused their demise.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO