TU Tops Temple 44-10 To Keep Bowl Hopes Alive

By Daniel Hawk
 3 days ago
It was a much-needed win for Tulsa, keeping bowl hopes are alive with one game remaining. The Golden Hurricane were in control from the jump and led 27-0 at halftime. Head coach Philip Montgomery has been searching for a complete game all season and Tulsa did exactly that against Temple, having over 500 yards of total offense and holding the Owls to under 300.

"Some things changed throughout the game and what we were thinking they gave us some different looks but I really think our team adjusted well and really played the way I know we can play," said Tulsa Head Coach Philip Montgomery.

Prior to the game, Senior receiver Josh Johnson was honored and he had a day that he will surely remember. Johnson had a career-high 159 yards and a touchdown.

"When you put the work in you get rewarded. When you put in hard work and it was all God tonight," said Johnson.

"He is a great receiver for us. He is a weapon and he does a great job getting open and catching the ball and getting some yards after the catch too and I'm really proud of the way he played tonight," said Tulsa Quarterback Davis Brin.

Specialist Zack Long, who was a walk-on that eventually earned a scholarship, had a day himself, finishing 3 for 3 on field goals with makes from 44, 47 and 48 yards for Tulsa.

"He is a guy that we believe in he is a guy that we have a ton of faith in and he steps out on that field and he goes and executes and that’s what you want out of your kicker," said, Montgomery.

The win on Saturday also keeps Tulsas Bowl eligibility alive with the season finale next week in Dallas at SMU who lost earlier in the day in a blowout to Cincinnati.

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

