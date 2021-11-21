Providence men’s hockey completes weekend sweep over Vermont

The Catamounts couldn’t find the same offensive output on Saturday night, but the result was ultimately the same.

Both teams played nearly 34 minutes of scoreless hockey, but Parker Ford broke the stalemate in the second period as Providence wound up with a 2-0 win over Vermont.

UVM fell to 1-8-1 this season following the weekend sweep, and the Cats next test comes with a short turnaround on the road against Yale on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.

