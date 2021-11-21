Skidmore women’s basketball hands Middlebury first loss of the season
A native Vermonter was pivotal in the Panthers’ defeat on Saturday afternoon.
Champlain Valley Union product and Skidmore sophomore Julia Blanck posted a game-high 23 points as the Thoroughbreds edged Middlebury 68-66 in Pepin Gym.
Skidmore capitalized on a trio of last-second free throws to hand the Panthers their first loss of the season as Middlebury fell to 2-1 this season. The Thoroughbreds improved to a still-perfect 4-0.
Middlebury will look to respond in an in-state battle at Castleton on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.
