Middlebury, VT

Skidmore women’s basketball hands Middlebury first loss of the season

By Frank DeLuca
 3 days ago

A native Vermonter was pivotal in the Panthers’ defeat on Saturday afternoon.

Champlain Valley Union product and Skidmore sophomore Julia Blanck posted a game-high 23 points as the Thoroughbreds edged Middlebury 68-66 in Pepin Gym.

Skidmore capitalized on a trio of last-second free throws to hand the Panthers their first loss of the season as Middlebury fell to 2-1 this season. The Thoroughbreds improved to a still-perfect 4-0.

Middlebury will look to respond in an in-state battle at Castleton on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

Sports
UVM men’s basketball squeaks past Yale

The Cats sure didn’t make it look pretty in Patrick Gym on Friday afternoon. UVM took down Yale 61-53 despite shooting just over 36-percent and going 4-for-24 from three point range. Luckily for Vermont, Yale’s performance wasn’t much better. The Bulldogs finished the contest 37.5-percent from the floor and 4-for-23 from beyond the arc. UVM […]
Vermont men’s basketball hosting Yale on Friday

The Vermont men’s basketball team returns to action on Friday hosting Ivy League foe Yale. The Yale Bulldogs struggle when playing in Burlington. The Catamounts have hosted 14 times and own a 9-5 home record. The UVM/Yale series dates back to 1924. The Catamounts are fresh off a home opener victory over WPI on Tuesday evening. […]
