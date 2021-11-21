Mandigo earns 600th coaching win as Middlebury women’s hockey beats Connecticut College
Panthers’ head coach Bill Mandigo broke new ground on Saturday afternoon.
The Middlebury skipper reached the 600-win mark with the team’s 6-0 decision over Connecticut College, becoming the first women’s hockey head coach ever to earn that distinction.
Senior star Madie Leidt posted a hat-trick in the victory as the second-ranked Panthers improved to 2-0 this season.
Next up, Middlebury travels to Castleton for its first road test of the year on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.
