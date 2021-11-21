ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

7 takeaways as Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schröder lift Celtics over Thunder

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

"We gave them the appropriate fear, respect for your opponent."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcMY7_0d36BWGo00
The Celtics took on the Thunder at TD Garden on Saturday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Here are the takeaways as the Celtics held off the Thunder 111-106 behind big nights from Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schröder.

1. Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams both sat out again Saturday, although the Celtics hinted one or both could be back Monday.

When Brown comes back, the Celtics will have some decisions to make with Schröder: It might be a little difficult to put the offensive toothpaste back in the tube. Over the last 10 games, Schröder’s usage is up to 27.2 with an individual net rating of 7.4, and he averaged 20.7 points in those games after posting 29 on Saturday.

Schröder isn’t perfect — he turns the ball over too much and isn’t a great defender — but he clearly plays better in the starting lineup and has brought so much to the table, Celtics coaches might need to take a look at starting him.

Udoka didn’t go that far after Saturday’s game, but he did note Schröder works well in tandem with Jayson Tatum.

“We like to keep Jayson and Dennis on the court for most of the time to initiate offense with those guys and just try to find the right balance there,” Udoka said.

2. The complicating factor, of course, is Marcus Smart, who has been excellent and certainly won’t be headed to the bench. Smart — who scored 20 points and defended hard against the Lakers on Friday — took just six shots, dished out eight assists and was a crucial piece shutting down the Thunder back court. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored just 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting, and Smart made one of his best plays of the year harassing him into a turnover.

If Schröder does find his way into the starting lineup, don’t expect it to be at the expense of Smart.

3. One major sign of improvement for the Celtics: The Thunder rallied, but it didn’t feel like the end of the world. They gained a little ground against the Celtics’ bench lineups — who we will get to — but they never felt like a threat to win against the Celtics’ best players.

Saturday’s win didn’t feel like a major blown lead, just a regular NBA game. Blowouts are hard to maintain against the best players in the world.

“We gave them the appropriate fear, respect for your opponent, and they came out and handled it for the most part,” Udoka said. “We got a little sloppy at the end, but it’s not going to tarnish a good back-to-back home win.”

4. Holding a lead is easier when Tatum goes off, and he scored 33 — topping 30 points for the third straight game as his rebound to the mean continues. Tatum was 6-for-12 from 3-point range, including a couple of pull-up triples that looked quite a bit like last year.

Meanwhile, Tatum was part of a balanced passing attack once again — the Celtics dished out 28 assists on 41 field goals. He finished with five, but he would have had several more if teammates hadn’t missed make-able shots.

5. Grant Williams is up to 43 percent from 3-point range after finishing 4-for-6 from deep on Saturday. He joked after the game that teammates used to tell him to keep his head up when he missed.

Now?

“They used to not get mad when I missed,” Williams said. “Now, it’s like, ‘C’mon Grant. What are you doing?'”

Williams has hit 55.5 percent from the corners — 15-for-27 for the year.

“I think he knows where he’s going to get his shots off of guys,” Udoka said. “They’re looking for him out of the crowd that they draw, and he’s ready to let it go. We want quick decisions and he does that when he’s shooting the ball.

“He’s putting in a solid effort on defense, and with the way he’s shooting it on offense, he just have to continue to be aggressive and knock down those shots.”

6. The Celtics’ bench got knocked around — Tatum and Smart were plus-22 and plus-23 and the rest of the starters were positive in a game the Celtics won by just five. Aaron Nesmith was -14, while Payton Pritchard, Brodric Thomas, Sam Hauser, and Bruno Fernando were all -7 after a mercifully brief stretch at the end of the fourth quarter. The Thunder’s bench outscored the Celtics 47-18.

“A credit to [the Thunder] that they’re playing hard — especially in that last minute when we got subs in,” Udoka said. “Just a learning experience for our young guys.”

Udoka deserves another mea culpa from here: Nesmith has really struggled in his limited playing time. We wondered repeatedly why Nesmith wasn’t getting more playing time — a young defensive presence who could space the floor — but he looks like he might need a short stint in the G-League to ramp back up.

“We’ve looked at that,” Udoka said in response to a question about the G-League. “Some of our younger guys not playing as much right now, keep sharp for whatever may happen. Obviously a ton of individual work and then they are getting their five-on-five in, albeit not game situations. So it’s something we have discussed and something we’re going to look at closely over the next few weeks.”

7. With the win — the Celtics’ seventh in 10 games — they moved back over .500 for the first time this season.

Is that a big deal?

“For me, I mean, it’s nice,” Al Horford said. “The biggest thing for me is how we’re playing. As we continue to play the right way and do the things that we need to do, I feel like winning will continue to happen and, you know, it’ll just be kind of a part of it.”

The Celtics will look to stay above .500 with a home game against the Rockets on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Nesmith
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Sam Hauser
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Dennis Schröder
Person
Marcus Smart
MassLive.com

Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum’s game plan for Tacko Fall, Jaylen Brown injury update

BOSTON — The Celtics saw an old friend Friday when Semi Ojeleye was back in town wearing green, though this time it was for the Bucks. There was some friendly banter between Ojeleye and Jayson Tatum, who were matched up a few times during Friday’s game. Ojeleye signed a veteran’s minimum contract with the Bucks during the summer, ending his four-year stint in Boston. But Ojeleye has carved out a role for the defending NBA champs, as seen Friday.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: It’s time to address Jayson Tatum’s struggles

The Boston Celtics have had a shaky start to their 2021-22 season. Through 14 games, they hold a 7-7 record, which just isn’t good enough considering the level of talent on this roster. While the team seems to have figured things out on the defensive side of the ball recently (Boston’s opponents are averaging just 92.6 points per game over their last seven games), the offense just can’t seem to find any sort of rhythm.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Lakers
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 stars worth gutting core for to team with Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens had to play a little bit of damage control with his 1A superstar, Jaylen Brown. Given the early season struggles this team has faced, that isn’t exactly the best news you want to hear…especially since we exist in an era where stars force trades just about every other month in the NBA.
NBA
nbcboston.com

Celtics Need Jayson Tatum to Return to His All-Star Form Quickly

Forsberg: Tatum still searching for All-Star self in the early going originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Thirteen games into the new season and Jayson Tatum still hasn’t broken free from a flummoxing slump. Only one time in the past nine games has Tatum shot better than 41 percent from...
NBA
Huron Daily Tribune

Jayson Tatum helps Celtics beat Raptors, 104-88

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the Boston Celtics' 104-88 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Robert Williams III added 16 points and 13 rebounds, with a career-best eight coming on the offensive glass. Dennis Schroder scored 20 points, Josh Richardson had 15 and Marcus Smart 13.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
985thesportshub.com

Dennis Schröder leads Celtics to overtime win against Bucks

In a game where neither team led by more than 10, the Celtics survived a late defensive collapse to beat the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night at TD Garden, 122-113. The win gets the Celtics back to .500 at 6-6 on the season. Each side was missing a star player in...
NBA
NESN

Dennis Schröder: NBA Refs Giving Celtics ‘No Calls Right Now’

Fouls just aren’t getting called in the NBA like they used to. This season the NBA implemented rules to prevent players from making unnatural basketball moves to try and sell fouls, and as a result, many shooters who resorted to those tactics have suffered getting to the line, and free throw percentages are down across the league.
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Dennis Schröder shines as one of best values in league, scores 38 points against Bucks

BOSTON — Of all the Celtics possible, TD Garden’s first MVP chant of the season went to perhaps one of the more unexpected targets: Dennis Schröder. The cheers brewed as Schröder lined up for free-throw attempts in overtime. And they were well-deserved as the guard played his best game in a Boston uniform. It was his shot-making and aggressiveness that brought home the Celtics a 122-113 overtime win Friday over the Bucks.
NBA
NESN

Dennis Schröder Chuckles As He Reacts To Celtics Fans’ ‘MVP’ Chants

BOSTON — Dennis Schröder had himself a night and TD Garden let him know it. The Boston Celtics guard continued to fill in the starting lineup for Jaylen Brown as he recovers from his Grade-1 hamstring strain and shined in his expanded role with 38 points in Boston’s 122-113 overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
NESN

Will Dennis Schröder Start For Celtics When Jaylen Brown Returns?

Somehow, after quite a bit of drama to start the season, the Boston Celtics have played well without Jaylen Brown. Dennis Schröder shoulders some of the credit for that, as the guard was inserted in the starting lineup for the Celtics to replace the All-Star wing as he nurses a hamstring injury. Over the last three games Schröder averaged 28.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 55.7% from the field, 43.8% from deep and 100% at the line.
NBA
Reuters

Jayson Tatum, Celtics torch Lakers in LeBron's return

Jayson Tatum had 37 points and 11 rebounds as the host Boston Celtics spoiled the much-anticipated return of LeBron James in a 130-108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. James finished with 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting and six rebounds in 32 minutes after missing the Lakers’...
NBA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy