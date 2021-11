The New Jersey Devils took a chance on Tuesday by putting Alex Holtz on the top line with Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha. He hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire in his first two games with the team, but he joined the team in the middle of a California road trip, and he was trying to build chemistry with his teammates on the road. On top of that, he was playing little minutes on lines near the bottom of the roster. That’s not where he excels.

