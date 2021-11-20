ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Out and stunting

By Sophie Goodwin
 6 days ago

The act that we went to see didn't come on until the...

Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Billboard

Taylor Swift Lets Out a ‘Feral Screech’ After Learning About ‘All Too Well’ Chart Record

Taylor Swift has a shelf (or two) full of awards and more than enough chart records to fill any left over empty space. But even Tay could not contain her excitement on Monday (Nov. 22) when she found out that her titanic, 10-minute, 13 second-long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time, besting Don McLean’s iconic 8:37 “American Pie,” which held the title for nearly half a century.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Addresses Saweetie Dating Rumors

Rappers Lil Baby and Saweetie were mentioned in dating rumors this week after they reportedly went on a shopping spree together, with Baby allegedly dropping $100,000 on the Icy Girl. The internet has been quick to react to signs of the possible next big hip-hop couple, but it looks like everyone may have jumped the gun because, according to Baby, he's still a free agent.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee's sweet photo with young son sparks tearful fan response

Ginger Zee received an overwhelming response from her social media followers on Tuesday with a snapshot featuring one of her children. The Good Morning America star captured a special moment with her son and posted it on Instagram. The image showed Ginger's hand holding that of her little boy's. She...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Flashed Her Fishnet Tights In A Sheer Purple Gown On The Red Carpet—Her 'House Of Gucci' Premiere Look Is Unreal!

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
TVShowsAce

Jinger Vuolo & Daughter Evangeline Get Into The Holiday Spirit: See Photo

It’s not quite Thanksgiving Day yet, but the holiday season is in full swing for Jinger Vuolo and her daughter, Evangeline. The Duggar daughter shared an update with fans, giving them a peek into the family’s festivities. Even though it’s early, the Vuolo family has already begun decorating their Los Angeles, California home. It looks like they are very excited about the holiday season.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
enstarz.com

Kylie Jenner Breaks Important Business Tradition -- Fans Blame 'Suffering' Star's Relationship With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has defied a long-standing business tradition that she has been doing for four years -- and it's all because of Travis Scott. After fans continued to attack her and her family for their tone-deaf social media remarks following the Astroworld tragedy, which left 10 people dead and hundreds injured and disturbed, the beauty entrepreneur has allegedly postponed the debut of her holiday line for Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Justin Timberlake Suffers From 'Worst Year Of His Life' Due To Reputation Issues?

Justin Timberlake reportedly tries to brace himself as he has been itching to close his "tough year" after becoming the subject of several negative reports. Hollywood celebrities and stars surely fought their own battles this year - from health concerns to career issues. Timberlake, unfortunately, became one of them after facing the worst among the worst this year.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Rep. Lauren Boebert With An Unforgettable Stunt

Jimmy Kimmel found a new way to troll Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Thursday night ― and all he needed was her own videos. “Some of these videos she makes are so unbelievably over the top it’s hard to believe this person exists,” Kimmel said. “They seem like sketches from ‘Saturday Night Live.’”
TV & VIDEOS

