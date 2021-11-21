Non-profit helps pay sports registration fees for young Valley athletes

Poverty impacts all aspects of life.

One area some might not consider is youth sports.

This is something Fresno's Gridiron Foundation sees every day - families who aren't able to afford their child's sports fees.

"Everything adds up," said treasurer Mya Mayberry. "We live in a community where a lot of people have multiple children as well, and it's kind of not fair to have one child in and not the rest. So parents veer away."

That's where 'Every Kids Sports' comes in to help, with its Sports Pass. It is a $150 grant, four times a year, to kids from income-restricted families. It goes towards youth sport registration fees.

"It is helping and changing lives," said Mayberry.

Around 200 young athletes with the Gridiron Foundation are using the Every Kids Sports Pass.

"The parents won't get intimidated when I say 'Registration fees are $200 for your child to play,' because they're going to be covered halfway," explained foundation president, Raymond Mayberry. "That makes them more confident to say 'Okay, I can do this. Lil' Timmy, let's go play ball!'"

Raymond and Mya Mayberry are thankful they found the non-profit, saying sports help shape children by teaching them life lessons.

The non-profit's executive director, a former athlete, echoed the Mayberry's' statement.

"It warms my heart to know these kids are getting that same chance," said Natalie Hummel.

She said that's why Every Kids Sports wants to help as many children get into sports as they can.