State championship games set for 3A, 2A and 1A classifications following big performances

LYMAN — Two down and one to go in the playoff cycle on the march to the 2A football championship this week in Laramie. The Eagles are on track to take their second championship in two consecutive years if the positive stays on their side of the ball. After rolling over Big Horn and playing a tougher game last week against Wheatland, the Eagles will hit the football stadium at UW at face the Lovell Bulldogs who entered the playoffs with the #2 W rank. Of course, Lyman had previously beaten the Bulldogs and went into the playoffs ranked #1 W. Lyman has an 11-0 conference record this year, but last week’s game was their 17th straight win with no losses. Lovell isn’t going to be a pushover as they enter tomorrow’s championship game with a season record of 10-2. But, the Eagles beat the Bulldogs on Sept. 17, 34-15.

LYMAN, WY ・ 12 DAYS AGO