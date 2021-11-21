ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State championship games set for 3A, 2A and 1A classifications following big performances

By John Braese for the Oregonian/OregonLive
 3 days ago
There is just one more week of football left for the state’s smaller schools. The championship games feature several big matchups, including a big inter-league rematch. Here’s a roundup of Saturday’s semifinal games in Classes 3A, 2A and 1A. CLASS 3A. (3) South Umpqua 24, (7) Vale 21. A...

