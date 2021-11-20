Berlin 7th Birthday

Following the opening of its Milan flagship earlier this year, Supreme is continuing to expand its presence in Europe with a new store in Berlin, Germany. Located in one of the city’s main shopping spots, the space features a brick wall exterior with a large glass door in the center. Upon entering the store, customers are greeted with a spacious interior and a green fighter jet plane hanging from the ceiling. The New York-based brand’s latest Fall/Winter 2021 offerings are displayed on the sides, while a selection of skateboards can be found next to the cashier.
