Born On Road : Birmingham w/ Bassman

An absolutely banging night â?¦.the vibes â?¦the riddims â?¦. The venue â?¦. It all went together perfectly to produce one of the best nights out I have had in years. All acts were super amazing to the point where I didn’t want to leave. Such a good night! Great venue- maybe a bit pricey at £11 for a double shot and cola which I find a bit expensive but then again I was able to walk home- staff are very professional and polite, great facilities, plenty of bar staff!
Flybe Ltd is reaching for the sky once again. The new resurrected business announced Birmingham Airport will be its new company headquarters and first new crew base. Flybe will serve key regions across the UK and EU with operations scheduled to begin in early 2022. It is expected to create...
( The Spotted Dog. Birmingham . 9 November 2021. Live review by Tony Dudley-Evans) Planck Walker was on this occasion a quartet led by alto saxophonist Sam Norris, a recent graduate of the Royal Academy of Music jazz course and featuring three graduates of the Guildhall jazz course: pianist Jay Verma, bass player Ali Watson and drummer Harry Ling.
A stalwart of the London jazz scene for the last 3 years since his breakthrough record Antiphone is back in 24 Kitchen Street since that seminal tour.
FRIDAY - NOVEMBER 26TH. After 4 back to back sell-outs, Night Shift is back for more! After packing out Scala and XOYO we are heading to The Steel Yard for another massive night of genre defining music from Garage, House and Bassline!. The Steel Yard is located in the heart...
A new species of dinosaurs has been uncovered in Missouri and it’s a find 80 years in the making. Paleontologists Guy Darrough and Pete Makovicky discovered both a juvenile an adult skeletons of a newly-named “Parrosaurus Missouriensis.”
A disabled actor and activist says she was given a full body search at Manchester Airport after the security scanner was “thrown” by her “lack of arms”.Melissa Johns, who has previously starred in Coronation Street, was born without a right forearm – a fact that she says confused the airport machinery.“Had to have a full body search at Manchester Airport. Machine couldn’t detect my body as I don’t have four full limbs,” she tweeted following the experience.“It was thrown by my lack of arms so went off on one. “Discriminated against by a robot… What a time to be alive.”Had...
A man who smuggled copies of smash hit South Korean Netflix series “Squid Game” into North Korea has been sentenced to death, after authorities caught high school students watching the show, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA).
U.S.-headquartered independent news agency RFA reported, quoting sources, that the series was smuggled in from China on USB flash drives and that the smuggler faces death by firing squad.
“A student who bought a drive received a life sentence, while six others who watched the show have been sentenced to five years hard labor, and teachers and school administrators have been fired and face banishment...
If you haven’t heard, Paris Hilton is having another major moment in her life. She’s newly married after throwing the party of the year to celebrate her love with Carter Reum. She’s got multiple TV shows about her life, including her cooking skills and road to the altar. And she’s finally free ever since she released a documentary about the abuse she underwent at a boarding school for troubled teens. Paris is sliving her best life these days, and I love a redemption story.
Mr Motivator has announced that his 12-year-old granddaughter Hadassah has died after a five-day battle against meningitis. The health and wellbeing coach, real name Derrick Evans, said she died in the early hours of Thursday in Antigua, where she lived with her mother. Their relationship was described as “incredibly close”...
There's a new management company afoot and it's headed by an ATL rapper and a Generation Z entrepreneur/publicist.
Rapper Coca Vango and Sir Julien are announcing Viral Management Group, uniting a well-connected group of young adult specialists in entertainment and corporate industries. The idea was first sparked by Julien who founded Viral PR Group in the Spring of 2018 and evolved it into a management firm.
A mother in Antigua and Barbuda burst with joy when she found out that she won two tickets for a once-in-a-lifetime commercial trip to space.Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson surprised health coach Keisha Schahaff, 44, with the two tickets worth $1m (about £750,000) earlier this month at her home in Antigua. She plans to take the trip with her 17-year-old daughter, an astrophysics student living in Britain who wants to work for Nasa in future.“I’ve always had a lifelong love of flying and a fascination with space, and this is truly a dream come true for me,” Ms Schahaff said....
University of Birmingham students will be hit with three days of strike action from Wednesday 1 December to Friday 3 December. Today, the UCU announced its members will stop work in early December in an attempt to halt pension cuts and improve pay and working conditions of university staff. Earlier...
Born on this day in 1945 – Neil Young, Canadian singer, songwriter and guitarist who as a member of Buffalo Springfield had the 1967 US No.17 single ‘For What It’s Worth’. Joined Crosby, Stills Nash & Young who had the 1970 US No.1 and UK No.5 album DejVu. As a solo artist Young scored the 1972 US No.1 and UK No.10 single Heart Of Gold, and his 1972 UK No.7 album Harvest spent 66 weeks on the UK chart. In 2008 a newly discovered trapdoor spider Myrmekiaphila neilyoungi was named after the singer.
Want to know what it takes to be an entrepreneur? Looking for tools to help your business thrive? Want to network with key business leaders?. Want to know what it takes to be an entrepreneur? Looking for tools to help your business thrive? Want to network with key business leaders? Looking to close your next big deal? You’ll do all of the above and more at the 1st annual Black Women in Business taking place in Birmingham, AL. The one-day conference brings together the state’s leading entrepreneurs and corporation.
2:00pm til 7:00pm (last entry 1:00am) The UK's BIGGEST Afrobeats n brunch is heading to YOUR CITY‼️‼️‼️‼️. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. 🚀Nov 2021- UK Tour 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Hello it's me again... tell a friend to tell a friend...
The Indians Are Coming : Diwali Dhamaka brings some of the circuits funniest acts for an evening of fun & laughter. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. The Indians Are Coming : Diwali Dhamaka brings some of the circuits...
Along this Murderers’ Row, the blocky first-gen M3 looks comically friendly. As if Spongebob bumbled into a prison lineup. And by modern standards, the first BMW M3 is gawky; an upright cab atop pillbox hips. Hindsight has been kind to this M3 though, known by its chassis code, “E30”. Because in 2021, only one word springs to mind when you see this car: legendary.
