NEW ORLEANS — Through the first 10 games of the season, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch used five different starting lineup. Through the last seven games he has used only one — Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. The Wolves are 4-3 with this starting lineup and it has the best net rating of any lineup in the NBA that has played together at least 25 minutes, according to data from NBA.com.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO